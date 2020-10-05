Crown Laboratories Announces Commercialization of PanOxyl® PM Overnight Spot Patches

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories announced today that it has launched PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches, an advanced overnight blemish removing technology. PanOxyl Acne Wash, the number one benzoyl peroxide wash in the United States, is a leading brand in Crown's OTC therapeutics skin care line. PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches provide the perfect complement to the brand portfolio.

PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches help eliminate blemishes by absorbing pus and fluids for faster healing. These latex-free hydrocolloid patches are safe for all skin types and are designed to help protect skin, heal spots and prevent picking, which can lead to scarring. PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches provide better protection and have greater absorption capacity than other patches currently on the market. PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches are free from parabens, fragrances, sulfates, dyes and latex and have not been tested on animals. In addition, they are proudly made in the USA in a cGMP-compliant (current Good Manufacturing Practice) facility. Each box contains 40 patches in two sizes, 9mm and 12mm.

PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches are available in-store and online at Walgreens and CVS, as well as Amazon.com

"Crown's mission to provide safe and effective solutions for life-long healthy skin resides in the heart of everything we do," said Steve Gallopo, Crown's Global Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Therapeutics. "Managing blemishes can be very difficult, both physically and emotionally. Our PanOxyl customers have been incredibly loyal and we are thrilled to now offer them this convenient, non-prescription overnight blemish treatment."

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 25 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

