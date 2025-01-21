Crown Laboratories Announces Its Flagship Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen® Rebrand with New Formulas and Packaging, Continuing its Legacy of Sun Protection Innovation

Refreshed Product Line Features Updated Formulas, Eco-Friendly Packaging, and Smart New Design

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), a fully integrated global skincare company, is proud to announce the rebrand of Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen®, a trusted leader in mineral sun protection for nearly 30 years. This rebrand features streamlined formulations, modernized packaging, and a simplified product line, underscoring Blue Lizard's continued commitment to helping people of all ages enjoy time in the sun.

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen

Blue Lizard has simplified its portfolio so consumers can be fearless in the sun. Blue Lizard offers products tailored to life stages (Baby, Kids) and lifestyle/skin type (Sport, Sensitive, and Sheer). By offering sunscreens made only with mineral active ingredients and focusing primarily on SPF 50, the brand ensures easy-to-shop options without compromising efficacy or safety.

"Evolving our Blue Lizard portfolio to meet the needs of our customers is essential," said Nicole Watson, Senior Vice President of Global Therapeutics Marketing, Consumer Skincare at Crown. "Our updated formulas enhance the user experience while our refreshed design provides clarity in a crowded category. We're thrilled to continue offering high-quality protection for all – from families to athletes and everyone in between. With our new look and refined formulations, we're confident Blue Lizard will continue to be the go-to sunscreen for those who want to enjoy the outdoors with optimal protection and peace of mind."

Blue Lizard has long been trusted by dermatologists for its safe, effective formulas and is the #1 Pediatrician-recommended mineral-based sunscreen brand.1 The updated product line includes options featuring a refined blend of skin-soothing organic aloe and nourishing botanicals, offering users an improved experience while continuing to safeguard against the sun's harmful rays. Whether for everyday wear or extreme outdoor adventures, Blue Lizard's sun care solutions are designed to provide maximum protection while being gentle and nourishing for the skin.

"I'm excited to see Blue Lizard's continued dedication to creating products that are safe and easy to access for my patients," said Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "With the brand's commitment to using safe ingredients and the newly improved formulations, Blue Lizard continues to be my top recommendation for broad-spectrum UV protection for the whole family."

The rebrand introduces a striking new blue design, selected through extensive consumer testing for its superior shelf visibility and clarity in communicating product features. Current Blue Lizard users were instrumental in the design's development, ensuring the brand remains recognizable while drawing new customers.

The newly rebranded Blue Lizard product line is now available at leading retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Costco, and more. For more information on the products visit www.bluelizardsunscreen.com .

1 Provoice, 2024

About Blue Lizard®

For nearly 30 years, Blue Lizard has been a trusted name in sun protection, offering a comprehensive range of mineral sunscreens designed to safeguard all skin types. Our dermatologist- and pediatrician-recommended 100% mineral formulas are free from fragrances, parabens, and phthalates that can irritate sensitive skin and are free from oxybenzone and octinoxate, aligning with our "We Love the Reef™" initiative to protect delicate marine ecosystems. Featuring Smart Cap® Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply. Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen is proudly made in the U.S.A., upholding the highest standards of quality and safety.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over 60 countries. For more information, visit http://www.crownlaboratories.com .

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.