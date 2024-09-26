Crown Laboratories' Blue Lizard® Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ Wins Prestigious Allure "Best of Beauty" 2024 Award

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown") is thrilled to announce that Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen ("Blue Lizard") Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ has won an Allure 2024 "Best of Beauty" Award in the "Body" category. Celebrated for its premium quality sun protection that prioritizes both consumer safety and environmental sustainability, Blue Lizard is proud to be recognized as a winner within the competitive suncare category.

The Allure "Best of Beauty" Awards, established in 1996, are renowned as the most prestigious and influential accolades in the health and beauty industry. Allure's expert beauty editors have diligently tested and evaluated tens of thousands of products—ranging from everyday essentials to high-end innovations—to spotlight the best of the best in each category. The selected winners represent the most effective and groundbreaking products on the market.

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again by Allure with the highly sought after 'Best of Beauty' Award" said Steve Gallopo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Crown Consumer Skincare. "At Crown, we meticulously strive to create products that consumers know, love, and trust to be the very best when it comes to suncare, and we are incredibly proud that our Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ has received this distinguished award."

Designed for everyday skin protection, Blue Lizard's Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ features a mineral formula with zinc oxide and a super blend of shea butter, antioxidants, and vitamin E for softer, healthier skin. This product is also 80-minutes water resistant, provides broad spectrum protection against UV sun rays, and fights free radicals with cucumber and papaya extracts. The formulation is also fragrance and paraben-free to reduce the chance of irritation. Blue Lizard is recommended by dermatologists worldwide and the award-winning Blue Lizard Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ is available for purchase on Amazon and at major retailers such as Walgreens, Target, CVS, Walmart, and Rite Aid.

About Blue Lizard®

For over 20 years, Blue Lizard has been trusted by dermatologists and pediatricians to deliver highly effective and gentle mineral-based sunscreens for head-to-toe sun protection. All Blue Lizard sunscreens are free from Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, making the entire line of sunscreens reef friendly. Featuring Smart Bottle® and Smart Cap® Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply. For more information, please visit www.bluelizardsunscreen.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.