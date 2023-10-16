Crown Laboratories Launches its Best-Selling PanOxyl® Acne Care Portfolio at Ulta Beauty

The award-winning topical acne portfolio is now available for the first time at the nation's largest beauty retailer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories is thrilled to announce its newest PanOxyl® retail partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. The assortment will include 8 existing SKUs within its award-winning acne care portfolio. This monumental launch will offer Ulta Beauty guests a new way to discover the PanOxyl brand and drive additional brand awareness through the retailer's 1,350+ store locations across the U.S. and online.

The PanOxyl assortment will include the brand's two hero SKUs: Acne Foaming Wash 10% Benzoyl Peroxide (BPO) and Acne Creamy Wash 4% BPO. Additionally, guests will be able to purchase the new Acne Treatment Bar 10% BPO, Clarifying Exfoliant 2% Salicylic Acid, Adapalene Gel USP 0.1%, Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30, and Balancing Repair Moisturizer. The PanOxyl assortment at Ulta Beauty will maintain the brand's accessibility, priced between $8 and $14 per unit, while boasting efficacious results.

"Over the last few years, we've seen a growing market desire for a convenient way to engage with PanOxyl – a demand we can attribute to viral celebrity mentions and influencer testimonials on social media, that speak to the efficacy of the portfolio," says Steve Gallopo, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Therapeutics at Crown Laboratories. "Expanding access to our products is always rewarding and we're excited to finally provide our consumers access to PanOxyl at what is essentially the Millennial and Gen-Z beauty lovers' playground."

PanOxyl is committed to empowering Ulta Beauty guests through experience-based education. With this new way of interacting with the brand, PanOxyl's loyal consumer base will now enjoy an elevated retail experience provided by the retailer's knowledgeable associates and curated assortment of products across all categories and price points.

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling, dermatologist recommended acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of line of acne-prone skin care products designed to clear, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit https://www.panoxyl.com/.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.crownlaboratories.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

