Crown Laboratories Unveils New Corporate Branding

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories announced today that it is launching its new corporate branding, a result of significant business changes made this past year. In addition to its consumer and prescription portfolios, the organization has invested in two new divisions, beauty and aesthetics, Vita Liberata and Bellus Medical respectively, and has made enhancements to its OTC therapeutics division.

"Since its early days, Crown's growth engine has been its Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen franchise," says Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown Laboratories. "However, we always envisioned a strategy that included continued internal development as well as acquisitions that would broaden our focus outside of sun care. That strategy has led Crown to now have major business units focused on aesthetic medicine, generic and branded dermatological prescription drugs, OTC and prestige beauty.

By identifying and commercializing relevant, impactful treatments that provide value for medical providers and their patients, we are securing our foothold in, and committing to, expanding our presence in the medical and aesthetic dermatology marketplace. Our new tagline, 'Skin Science for Life' further defines the connection to Crown's portfolio and our partnership with our physicians and the patients they treat. No matter the stage of life, Crown has a science-driven skin care solution that fits the individual's needs. Our recent acquisitions continue to fulfill the long-term goal of Crown's Brands, providing skin care solutions through life's journey."

Along with the tagline, the new logo incorporates a multicolor palette which symbolizes Crown's revitalized spirit, energy and excitement in its pursuit of scientific excellence in the skin care arena. This new branding is revealed in the company's public messaging platforms, such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and its corporate website, www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown Laboratories, Inc., a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, therapeutic OTC and prescription skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. As an innovative company with key products such as the first FDA-cleared medical grade microneedling device, SkinPen®, Crown has enjoyed rapid growth and is poised to become a leader in Dermatology. Crown has a robust portfolio of therapeutic OTC skin care products, including Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen, PanOxyl® acne wash, Sarna® anti-itch lotion, Zeasorb® and Desenex® anti-fungal powders, Mineral Ice® pain-relieving gel, Keri® Lotion, and Vita Liberata sunless tanning and skin care beauty products. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for six consecutive years. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.