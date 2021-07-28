Crown Media Family Networks Brings To Life Iconic Hallmark Cards Brand, Mahogany, In New Content Initiative On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

STUDIO CITY, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Media Family Networks announced today that it will launch Mahogany, the first of several new content initiatives and brand extensions tapping into the rich 100+ year legacy of the Hallmark brand. Launching on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in early 2022 and rooted in the iconic Hallmark greeting card line of the same name, Mahogany will expand Crown Media's content offerings with powerful storytelling that exemplifies Hallmark's core ethos – family, community, human connection, positivity, and the transformational power of love – through the unique lens of Black culture.

Mahogany will initially launch as a quarterly slate of original movies, with plans to further expand the franchise to include podcasts, scripted series, and more. Announcements detailing specific productions, casting, and projects are forthcoming. Toni Judkins, SVP Programming Development, Crown Media, is spearheading the initiative in close collaboration with the flagship brand's team at parent company, Hallmark.

"We are so proud to announce Mahogany, a programming brand extension that allows us to unite our audience around Hallmark's universal values, while leaning into the distinct voice of the beloved card line," said Crown Media President & CEO, Wonya Lucas. "This launch marks a pivotal moment in our evolution as we continue to bring the Hallmark brand to life in new ways. In addition, it's a huge step forward in our mission to deliver more diverse, inclusive content representing various cultures and perspectives that resonates with our current audience and attracts new viewers."

"Mahogany is an expression of all the love, joy, and complexities that emerge from the distinctive journey of Black people," said Judkins. "It is a dream realized to create a content experience around this Hallmark brand that honors, empowers, and authentically captures Black culture and amplifies our voice."

"For over 30 years Mahogany has helped Black women connect deeply with their families, friends, and communities while celebrating the uniqueness of Black people, beauty, culture, and faith," said Alexis Kerr, vice president of the Mahogany brand at Hallmark Cards, Inc. "Through Crown Media, the Mahogany brand will expand the power of cultural authenticity and boldness within the media landscape in ways that affirm Black women."

Judkins joined Crown Media in May and is tasked with spearheading the sourcing, conception, development, and production of original content that explores diverse, character-driven stories. Prior to Crown Media, she operated under the banner of her production company Moxy Media, where she developed, created, and/or produced content for such clients as Axs TV, Overbrook Entertainment and Amazon Audible; consulted on the launches of television networks, including Anthem Sports & Entertainment; and played a role in the launches of streaming services and digital platforms. Previously, she was EVP, Programming & Production at TV One, where her transformation of the network's content lineup resulted in some of its highest ratings and most successful programs.

ABOUT HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the second 24-hour linear channel under the Crown Media Family Networks umbrella, is one of the fastest growing networks in cable and a leading destination for quality, family friendly entertainment. Launched in 2008 as Hallmark Movie Channel, the network was re-branded in fall of 2014, transitioning into Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. True to its name, the channel brings the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres into focus with rich, dramatic, and thought-provoking storytelling. The network's programming lineup features a unique mix of new, original movies, presentations from the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame library, and such time-honored acquired series as "Murder, She Wrote," "Matlock," "Hart to Hart" and "Diagnosis Murder". The channel is also home to the annual holiday programming event "Miracles of Christmas," which helps viewers celebrate the season with new, original movies and holiday favorites.

Hallmark Cards, Inc. owns and operates Crown Media Family Networks.

ABOUT MAHOGANY

For more than 30 years Mahogany has built a relationship of trust with the Black community by honoring, celebrating, and supporting emotional connections among Black families, friends, and other loved ones. With its bold and culturally authentic voice and beautiful and diverse representations of blackness Mahogany helps our consumers celebrate the uniqueness of Black people, culture, and history; stand in the joys and trials of life together; and envision a hopeful and positive Black future. Mahogany is committed to serving the evolving emotional needs of Black people, to helping deepen connections by reflecting real and relevant Black experiences, dreams, hopes, and faith, and to always making sure our consumers see themselves as they are – Black and beautiful.

Link to headshots, logos and Mahogany Card Line click here.

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Allison Bennett | [email protected]

George Zaralidis | [email protected]

SOURCE Crown Media Family Networks