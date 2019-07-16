Crown of Light® from Diamonds International® Makes Debut at the St. Barth Hamptons Gala at the Bridgehampton Museum

For one night only, the 8th annual St. Barth Hamptons Gala will take place at Bridgehampton Museum. The event experience will transport guests to the ultimate luxury Caribbean island destination set among lush emerald fields, where modern elegance meets old world glamour. Crown of Light will have a display booth at the event to showcase and sell items from the Crown of Light collection.

The patented Crown of Light diamond features an innovative dome shaped design that creates more sparkle than any other diamond.

As one of the top selling diamond brands in the world, millions of customers have celebrated the sparkle of memories with Crown of Light diamonds. Vicki Gunvalson, of the reality television show, The Real Housewives of Orange County, was recently proposed to with a five carat Crown of Light Diamond ring for her engagement: https://www.bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-orange-county/lookbook/vicki-gunvalson-engagement-ring-details

While normally sold exclusively in the Diamonds International stores in the Caribbean, the Crown of Light diamonds will be sold at this event, bringing that sparkle and warmth of the Caribbean to the St Barth Hampton Gala.

At the gala, guests at the will also indulge in gourmet hors d'oeuvres, champagne and specialty cocktails and dance the night away while DJ Lee Kalt spins the summer's best hits. The pinnacle of every New Yorker's summer social calendar and the Hamptons most anticipated soirée; the St. Barth Hamptons Gala will be rain or shine. Complimentary parking available on site.

Tickets are $150 - $200. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-barth-hamptons-2019-tickets-51735679811 for tickets. For any information on St. Barth Hamptons, please go to http://stbarthhamptons.com/.

*About Crown of Light

Whether is the shimmer of the sunlight on the water or the twinkle of a star, the moments that become memories always have a special sparkle about them. No diamond captures the sparkle of these moments like a Crown of Light diamond. For decades, successful brands tried to differentiate their diamonds by focusing on small features while still using the same generic cut , However, none have been able capture the true sparkle of a diamond until the Crown of Light diamond The patented Crown of Light diamond features an innovative dome shaped design that creates more sparkle than any other diamond. As one of the top selling diamond brands in the world, millions of customers have celebrated the sparkle of memories with Crown of Light diamonds. Once you have seen the Crown of Light, everything else seems dim.

We invite you to learn more about us at www.crownoflight.com or see the difference for yourself in our stores.

*About Diamonds International

By combining fine jewelry with the warmth and spirit of the Caribbean, Diamonds International has redefined customers' luxury shopping experience. With over 120 stores, Diamonds International is the largest tax- and duty-free watch and jewelry retailer in the Caribbean and other cruise destinations. Whether shopping for sparkling diamonds, vibrant gemstones or luxury watches our customers walk away with more than a piece of jewelry – they leave with a memory. Family run since 1988, Diamonds International has created and shared vacation memories with millions of customers.

We invite you to learn more about us at www.diamondsinternational.com or to join the Diamonds International family at any of our store locations.

For more information about how Diamonds International and Crown of Light cause related efforts contact stacey@bendergrouppr.com

Crown of Light's official social media handles are: Facebook - @CrownOfLight , Instagram - @crownoflightdiamond and Twitter - @OfficialCOL .

SOURCE Diamonds International

Related Links

http://www.diamondsinternational.com

