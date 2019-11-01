Crown of Light Guarantees you a Match for New Diamond Collection

The Crown of Light Match Guarantee will have three levels of matching quality. The patented Crown of Light diamonds are matched by color, clarity, carat weight, and dimension down to minute details.

All Crown of Light Diamonds within each piece of the collection will come with individual AGS Laboratories Diamond Quality® Reports. The jewelry will also include an AGS Laboratories' Diamond Verification and Crown of Light Match Guarantee customized report, which will provide a summary of the jewelry and will specify the match level of the Crown of Light Diamonds.

"We know finding a perfect match in life is hard. Even when matching diamonds, less than 3% of our diamonds can be a perfect match," said Albert Gad, President and CEO "But as a Sightholder with De Beers, Crown of Light has the rare ability to accumulate enough rough diamonds that we can make the perfect match for diamonds. Our diamond experts at Crown of Light created the Crown of Light Match Guarantee Collection—featuring diamonds so perfectly matched in color and clarity that you can't help but know that they were meant to be together."

To learn more about the Crown of Light Match Guarantee, visit www.crownoflight.com or visit any Diamonds International, the exclusive home of the Crown of Light diamond.

Diamonds International

Combining fine jewelry with the warmth and spirit of the Caribbean, Diamonds International has redefined the customer experience of luxury shopping. Whether shopping for sparkling diamonds, vibrant gemstones or luxury watches in any of over 130 stores; our customers walk away with more than a piece of jewelry – they leave with a memory. Family run since 1988, Diamonds International has created and shared vacation memories for millions of customers as the largest tax and duty free watch and jewelry retailer in the Caribbean and other cruise destinations.

We invite you to learn more about us at www.diamondsinternational.com or experience it for yourself in our stores.

Crown of Light

Whether it's the shimmer of the sunlight on the water or the twinkle of a star, the moments that become memories always have a special sparkle about them. When celebrating those moments, no diamond can capture the sparkle of the moment like the Crown of Light diamond. For decades, successful brands tried to differentiate their diamonds by focusing on small features while still using the same generic cut, but the Crown of Light diamond is the only brand to successfully master and patent the innovative design and domed shape that creates more sparkle than any other diamond. As one of the top selling diamond brands in the world, millions of consumers have celebrated the sparkle of memories with the sparkle of the Crown of Light diamonds. Once you have seen the Crown of Light, everything else seems dim.

We invite you to learn more about us at www.crownoflight.com or see the difference for yourself in our stores.

About AGS Laboratories

AGS Laboratories is a nonprofit diamond grading laboratory created with a mission of consumer protection. The American Gem Society saw a need in the jewelry industry for a diamond grading laboratory that shared their mission and values, and created AGS Laboratories in 1996 to fill that need. AGS Laboratories is the world's leading diamond grading laboratory for the Cut grade and revolutionized the diamond industry when it released its groundbreaking light performance grading system for diamond cut. The AGS Ideal® means a diamond is superior to other diamonds.



For more information on any of the AGS Laboratories and its products and services, please visit www.agslab.com or email support@agslab.com.

SOURCE Crown of Light

Related Links

http://www.crownoflight.com

