Crown of Light Shines Light on Ovarian Cancer Research

Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, (OCRFA) is grateful for the beneficiation initiatives that COL has provided. But charitable causes are nothing new to the spirit of community involvement at Diamonds International. Located throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska, Diamonds International seeks out worthwhile opportunities to give back and to champion meaningful causes. Leading with compassion is at the heart of everything they do.

OCRFA's Core Focus:

Research

Education funding

Protecting patient safety

Precision medicine and advanced diagnostics

Access to high-quality treatment and care

2017 Efforts Saw Dynamic Results

COL donated breathtaking Butterfly rings for sale on QVC's Keeping It Teal Ovarian Cancer Campaign

A total of $14,250 was donated by COL by selling an unbelievable 14 Butterfly rings in 2 minutes!

New Initiatives for 2018

COL will be donating 10% from all DI stores and online purchases of select Crown of Light Berry Collection through the COL website.

COL's Berry Collection is an exciting fashion-forward jewelry line featuring COL's signature stone and dazzling precious gems like the chic black sapphires which are tapped for this donation event.

In It to Win It

COL is pleased to ramp up their giving by offering a dazzling opportunity of including their customer into this worthy effort.

Until there's a cure for patients with ovarian cancer, count on COL to stand by OCRFA's heroic efforts.

Visit a Diamonds International retail showroom today, or shop online at www.crownoflight.com and discover the extraordinary Berry Collection items that are part of this year's sparkling charitable event for ovarian cancer.

Won't you join COL by purchasing a special item from their Berry Collection, and help us put an end to ovarian cancer once and forever?

