Crown Peak Advisors Launches as a Purpose-Built Investment Banking Firm for MSP Owners

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Peak Advisors, LLC, today announced the launch of its strategic M&A advisory and investment banking firm built exclusively for the managed service provider (MSP) and IT services sector. Built by founders, operators and M&A advisors, the firm delivers bespoke investment banking services grounded in deep MSP industry expertise, guiding founder-owned businesses through M&A transactions.

Crown Peak was founded by Michael Ifraimov, who draws on two decades of experience across operational leadership, M&A advisory and corporate finance. Ifraimov most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Development at Netsurit, a founder-owned MSP and digital transformation platform, where he led M&A strategy and execution. During his tenure, he completed five acquisitions that significantly scaled the platform, and optimized its capital structure.

"Selling an MSP is not just a transaction, it is a defining moment for a founder," said Ifraimov. "Crown Peak was built for founders who want a true partner at the table, one who understands MSP economics, culture and the realities of life post-transaction."

Crown Peak combines the experience and institutional relationships of a global investment bank, including deep ties across private equity, family offices, lenders and strategic MSP platforms, with the agility, accessibility and alignment of a founder-built firm. The firm's focus and breadth of experience enable it to deliver institutional-grade execution to middle-market founders.

Crown Peak is deeply embedded in the MSP ecosystem, actively participating in industry events, providing thought leadership and maintaining ongoing market dialogue that helps shape transaction dynamics.

"Having led M&A for an acquisitive MSP and advised founder-owned businesses through multiple acquisitions," added Ifraimov, "we understand what matters most to MSP owners:

Protecting people and culture;

Maintaining client continuity and excellence; and

Achieving the right valuation and structure.

We combine operator-level strategic insight with disciplined execution, aligning founder, advisor and investor perspectives to guide founders through a transaction, maximizing value and certainty of close."

About Crown Peak Advisors

