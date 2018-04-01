WASHINGTON, April 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's official visit has moved onto Seattle. During his Seattle stop, the His Royal Highness the Crown Prince met individually with Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Co-Founder of Microsoft; Mr. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon; and Mr. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince had a friendly and productive discussion with Mr. Gates on a range of topics, including opportunities for future programs and philanthropy related to global health and social development. While meeting with Mr. Bezos, His Royal Highness discussed various areas of cooperation, focused on future prospects for partnership, in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 development goals. And, during the meeting with Mr. Nadella, His Royal Highness examined the importance of science and technology to Vision 2030 and areas of possible future cooperation with Microsoft.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-prince-meets-with-bill-gates-jeff-bezos-and-satya-nadella-300622428.html