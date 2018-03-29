Crown Prince Meets with Former Secretary of State John Kerry

News provided by

Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

23:05 ET

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with former United States Secretary of State, Secretary John Kerry yesterday in New York City. During the meeting, His Royal Highness had a friendly and candid exchange with the former Secretary of State, where the discussion included many topics, ranging from reforms and changes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to regional developments. The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America, His Royal Highness Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-prince-meets-with-former-secretary-of-state-john-kerry-300622089.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

Also from this source

23:01 ET Crown Prince Meets with Chairman and Members of the Economic Club...

Mar 28, 2018, 22:19 ET His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Meets with Mr. Mark Makepeace...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Crown Prince Meets with Former Secretary of State John Kerry

News provided by

Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

23:05 ET