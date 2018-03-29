Crown Prince Meets with Former Secretary of State John Kerry

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with former United States Secretary of State, Secretary John Kerry yesterday in New York City. During the meeting, His Royal Highness had a friendly and candid exchange with the former Secretary of State, where the discussion included many topics, ranging from reforms and changes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to regional developments. The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America, His Royal Highness Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman.

