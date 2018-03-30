Crown Prince Meets with Presidents of Large Financial Service Firms

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During His Royal Highness' visit to New York City, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately held meetings with James P. Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley Bank, and Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank. The meetings provided a chance to have an open exchange of ideas. They provided a look into the kind of services provided by each bank in the Kingdom and what is possible in terms of further opportunities for cooperation, as well as developing better strategic partnerships. These meetings reflect the Kingdom's dedication to reforming and transforming under the auspices of Vision 2030.