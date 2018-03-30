Crown Prince Meets with Presidents of Large Financial Service Firms

News provided by

Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

18:36 ET

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During His Royal Highness' visit to New York City, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately held meetings with James P. Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley Bank, and Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank. The meetings provided a chance to have an open exchange of ideas. They provided a look into the kind of services provided by each bank in the Kingdom and what is possible in terms of further opportunities for cooperation, as well as developing better strategic partnerships. These meetings reflect the Kingdom's dedication to reforming and transforming under the auspices of Vision 2030. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-prince-meets-with-presidents-of-large-financial-service-firms-300622367.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

Also from this source

18:40 ET Saudi Stock Exchange Joins FTSE Global Equity Index Series

18:36 ET His Royal Highness Meets with 42nd President Bill Clinton

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Crown Prince Meets with Presidents of Large Financial Service Firms

News provided by

Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

18:36 ET