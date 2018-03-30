Crown Prince Meets with Representatives of Permanent Members of UNSC

During the meeting, discussions included situations in the Middle East, comprising developments in Yemen and the continued violations of International Law by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia. The His Royal Highness the Crown Prince emphasized the importance of the United Nations Security Council taking leadership and responsibility of these issues, particularly that countries respect and enforce the International Resolutions and follow International Laws. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince also affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to the United Nations, that the Kingdom respects and enforces UN resolutions, and that cooperation between them continues.

