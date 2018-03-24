Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During the Boston leg of his United States visit, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the IBM Health Center. The visit highlighted the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which can be utilized to solve complex problems, and how such applications can play a role in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's future. The Kingdom has set a purposeful course for reforming and revamping the country under Vision 2030, which includes using the latest technology and developing it further to catalyze growth. The visit emphasized ways in which Watson could enable greater partnerships between people and computers, as well as, how AI can help read, discern data, and generate better insights. The applicability of IBM's developments in science and technology have wide ranging affects; such as, helping save lives when used in medicine. The Crown Prince's visit reflects the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening the ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, which are multidimensional and constantly growing.

