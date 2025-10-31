Crown Racing Heads to VIR for Radical World Finals with a Four-Driver PRO 1340 Roster

ALTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Racing will support four drivers in the PRO 1340 class at the Radical World Finals this week at Virginia International Raceway, supporting the inaugural North American Veterans Race of Remembrance. The four-day event brings together Radical Cup teams from across North America and beyond for more than five hours of competition on one of the nation's most iconic circuits.

Crown Racing at Virginia International Raceway for the Radical World Finals

Following its acquisition of Radical Arizona earlier this year, Crown Racing's entry at VIR signals the next step in the program's evolution. The team arrives with its full PRO 1340 "super" squad: Chris McMurry, Brady Clapham, Jace Bacon, and Seth Bacon.

McMurry, a veteran of the American Le Mans Series and former LMP2 title contender, enters the weekend after sweeping the PRO 1340 class at Laguna Seca earlier this season. Clapham, the newly crowned 2025 Radical Cup North America PRO 1340 Champion, looks to cap his title-winning year with another strong showing. Jace Bacon, an Apex Motor Club champion, continues to build momentum after multiple podium finishes this season. His father Seth Bacon, returning for one of his many Radical Cup experiences, brings consistency and determination from years of competition and as one of Crown's biggest supporters.

"The World Finals are about discipline," said Curtis Brown, CEO of Crown Concepts. "You get lots of windows to make the car right, the driver right, and the calls right. VIR makes you discern all of it."

"VIR has a way of telling you the truth," added Joey Martin, Race Engineer. "When the car is in its window, the driver can breathe. That's the goal every run."

The Radical World Finals run November 6–9 and coincide with the first-ever North American Veterans Race of Remembrance, a USAC-sanctioned tribute weekend honoring veterans and their families. For Crown Racing, the event represents both competition and continuity—its first World Finals since integrating Radical Arizona into the Crown Concepts family and a step toward expanding Radical racing across Apex Motor Club, Inde Motorsports Ranch, and Podium Club.

About Crown Concepts

Crown Concepts builds, restores, and races high-performance and collectible vehicles from its headquarters in Tucson, Arizona. In addition to its custom car operations and motorsport services, Crown offers full support for Radical race cars across Arizona and beyond. More at: www.crownconceptsusa.com

