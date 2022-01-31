CROWN RECEIVES ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE (ASI) CERTIFICATION FOR ITS MEXICAN BEVERAGE CAN OPERATIONS

YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its progress around its sustainable sourcing goals, Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has received certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) for its Mexican beverage can operations. Through the ASI Performance Standard, which assesses and confirms the ethicality of metal packaging production activities, Crown Mexico is verified for responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum. The achievement underscores Crown's ongoing commitment to operate as a responsible organization across its global footprint and deliver against the goals of its ambitious Twentyby30 sustainability program.

As a not-for-profit standards setting and certification organization, ASI works to define environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminum value chain. In addition to creating a benchmark for the industry, the organization's efforts around the ASI Performance Standard include: establishing requirements that can be independently audited to provide objective evidence for the granting of ASI Certification; reinforcing and promoting consumer and stakeholder confidence in aluminum; and serving as a broader reference for the establishment and improvement of responsible production, sourcing and material stewardship initiatives in metals supply chains. Utilizing these measures, ASI's ultimate mission is to recognize and collaboratively foster responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum.

"Mexico is an important country within Crown's extensive global footprint," said Eduardo Argueta, President of Crown Mexico. "It is our duty to help uphold sustainability standards and to support the collective progress of our organization. We are proud to demonstrate our commitment by receiving certification from ASI, which validates our processes and practices and reflects our commitment to ethics."

The recent certification from ASI is the result of several efforts, including the creation of a Biodiversity Protection Plan and Human Rights Due Diligence process, participation in the metal containers industry group CANAFEM and active commitment and participation in audits and other steps required for ASI's review. These actions bolster the work Crown is driving around the Never Compromise pillar of its Twentyby30 targets and help the Company's customers meet their own goals.

"Our global organization relies on the diligence and drive of our regional operations to meet industry requirements and uphold our larger sustainability goals," said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "Crown Mexico's recent accomplishment around material sourcing is an embodiment of that dedication and persistence, showing that meaningful progress is possible when a team operates effectively together. We look forward to continuing to advance progress in the country and to help our other worldwide locations achieve similar results."

As a next step, Crown is working toward certification by the ASI Chain of Custody (CoC) Standard in both Mexico and Brazil, which recently completed its own ASI Performance Standard. The Company will also pursue ASI certification within its Asian and Europe/Middle Eastern operations.

To learn more about Crown's efforts around responsible material sourcing and its larger Twentyby30 program, visit crowncork.com/sustainability.

