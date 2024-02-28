CROWN SIGNS RENEWABLE ENERGY DEAL SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDING COVERAGE OF ITS ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN EUROPE

Renewable energy (RE) adoption drives Crown's Twentyby30™ targets forward; new Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) shows continued commitment to sustainability

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has entered a 15-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Enel Green Power España (EGPE), Endesa's renewable energy subsidiary, securing renewable electricity from a new PV project built in Badajoz, Spain. This deal will cover all of Crown's current operational footprint in European countries that are part of the Alliance of Issuing Bodies (AIB), which manages the European Energy Certificate System, allowing the Company to advance in its Twentyby30™ sustainability program.

The PV project will contribute to Crown's overall goal of stronger corporate stewardship. To initiate this latest effort around responsible solutions, Crown worked with Schneider Electric, the leading adviser in corporate renewable energy procurement and carbon management, on the project selection and VPPA negotiation.

This agreement is Crown's first VPPA in Europe and demonstrates the Company's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to act locally. The project is expected to produce an annual output of 285,100 Megawatt hours (MWh), of which Crown is contracted for around 70%—saving the CO 2 emissions equivalent of nearly 40,000 homes' electricity use for one year. Scheduled to start operation in October 2025, the renewable energy supply from the PV power plant follows Crown's earlier renewable energy project designed to address decarbonization and sustainability goals.

In 2020, Crown became the first metal packaging manufacturer to activate renewable electricity in 100% of its U.S. and Canadian beverage can plants when it executed a VPPA in Texas. Sourcing wind power, the project was estimated to prevent over 310,000 metric tons of carbon emissions each year—equal to taking at least 67,000 passenger vehicles off the road for one year.

Renewable energy is a key target in Crown's sustainability strategy. Once operational, the PV project VPPA will directly contribute to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-approved goal of Crown's Twentyby30™ program to achieve 75% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

"Covering our energy consumption in the EU serves as a milestone achievement for our organization," said John Rost, Senior Vice President – Corporate Technology, Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs. "As we work toward the ambitious goals of our sustainability program, it is critical we identify and implement real solutions that can reduce our energy consumption, lower our emissions and create a more balanced footprint for our business, across all regions in which we operate. Working with Schneider Electric to establish an impactful VPPA in Europe underscores that we are taking responsibility for our actions and striving to be the strongest partner possible."

"Crown stands as a leader in the packaging industry's decarbonization efforts, showing a strong commitment to sustainability," said John Powers, VP Global Renewables at Schneider Electric. "We're proud to have facilitated this pivotal agreement between Crown and EGPE, which significantly advances Crown's environmental and sustainability initiatives."

