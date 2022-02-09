Crown Sports Center Hosts the First Delaware Indoor Soccer Super Cup

FRUITLAND, Md., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sports Center, an 82,000 square foot sports center managed by Sports Facilities Companies , located in Fruitland, MD, was the place of choice for the Delaware Super Cup to host the biggest amateur indoor soccer tournament in the U.S. A total of 86 teams from across the country came to compete for their chance to be crowned champions in the veteran's, women's, men's, and youth divisions.

The tournament brought thousands of spectators to the sports center and was transmitted live to over 50,000 people through social media outlets and local channels. Teams from Maryland, Texas, and New Jersey took home the big championship trophies and cash prizes.

"We are proud to partner with the Delaware Super Cup team and welcome soccer fans from all over the country," said Crown Sports Director Chris Roberts. "Hearing the fans cheer for their favorite teams and seeing the player's passion while competing in the tournament makes me love what we do here at Crown even more. We look forward to more opportunities working with this and other sports groups in the nation."

Crown Sports Center has been in business for over 15 years and is known by the Fruitland community for its sports programs, Learning Center, and Family Entertainment.

Center. Each season, over 700 kids come together at Crown to learn their favorite sport with hopes to be in a big competition like the Delaware Indoor Super Cup.

Crown Sports Center is a member of the SF Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities, and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Companies. In Fruitland, MD, Crown is an 82,000 sq. ft family sports complex offering indoor and outdoor fields, sports programs, a Family Entertainment Center completed with laser tag, a rock-climbing wall, an arcade, a roller-skating rink, and a party room available to host birthday parties. Crown also offers before and aftercare in their learning center. For more information, please visit our website www.crownsportscenter.com.

