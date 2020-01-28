Crown Workspace Enters North American Market

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Worldwide Group, the world's largest privately-held group of international logistics and related services companies, is launching Crown Workspace in North America. Currently serving markets throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific, Crown Workspace provides customized and tailored relocation services for all types of offices and workplaces.

"We are bringing the 'white glove' moving experience and local resources to offices across North America as Crown Workspace draws on the history and expertise of the Crown Relocations experience," said Mark Camner, regional manager, business development, Crown Worldwide Group. "Our relocation experience and heritage offer businesses a complete and stress-free workplace move."

Crown Workspace services and expertise include office moving, project move management, IT services and storage, space planning, design, interior refurbishment, fit-out, and sustainable furniture.

Camner also added that Crown's approach is based on the principal of making the process of moving an office as hassle-free and as enjoyable as possible. "We have a proven record of expertise and experience and understand the productivity pressures and distractions of moving an entire organization. Our job is to execute on this, so a company experiences no disruptions to business."

To support the launch, a new website with additional resources, innovative ideas for design and further information is available at www.crownworkspace.com

Crown Workspace

Crown Workspace is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown Workspace helps corporations move locations by offering tailored solutions for all types of office and workplaces. Services and expertise include commercial relocations, move management, storage IT solutions, recycling and disposal. For more information, please visit www.crownworkspace.com.

