Crown World Mobility and Worldwide ERC® to Present Free Webinar "Friendly Business Immigration Policies Around the Globe"

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help global businesses better understand the complex world of immigration, Crown World Mobility (CWM) is offering a free webinar with Worldwide ERC® entitled "Friendly Business Immigration Policies from Around the Globe."

Hosted by Andrea Fascetti, Global Immigration Practice Leader, Crown World Mobility, the webinar will focus on exploring immigration opportunities for 2020 and what organizations need to do to prepare.

"We've seen stricter controls implemented in many parts of the world in recent years," said Fascetti. "Yet, other parts of the world are opening their borders and are inviting highly skilled workers into their countries. This webinar will help organizations better understand the ever-changing world of immigration, its laws and policies and how you can leverage them into your organization's immigration vision and strategy."

Additionally, key takeaways from the session include:

Which countries have developed/adopted immigration policies

An overview of friendly work permit categories for countries

Click here to register for the free one-hour webinar on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 . Participants are eligible to earn Worldwide ERC® CRP and GMS credits.

About the Speaker:

Andrea Fascetti has 25 years of wide-ranging legal experience, including over 10 years focusing on immigration practice. She works closely with program leaders in compensation, global benefits, legal, tax and finance in order to develop, enhance and implement policies and procedures to effectively structure international assignments. Andrea was nominated and listed on Who's Who Legal for Corporate Immigration and is a published author and conference speaker on legal and immigration topics. She is fluent in Portuguese, English and French, and understands conversational Spanish. She joined Crown in January 2019.

Crown World Mobility

Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale - global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families. But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to – at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.

