Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Global Flagship Properties

These properties demonstrate the reinvention of one of the world's largest upscale hotel brands and the continued commitment and investment from IHG ® (InterContinental Hotels Group) in building the industry's leading choice for business-class stays. The new Crowne Plaza flagship of the Americas, Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia reopened in April 2019 following a total transformation, while milestone openings and renovations in Paris, Hamburg, and London will usher in a new era for Crowne Plaza in Europe. Two additional flagship properties are scheduled to open in China by late 2019: Crowne Plaza Shenzhen Nanshan and Crowne Plaza Wuzhen.

Eric Lent, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Upscale Brands at IHG commented: "From city center business hubs to best-in-class airport hotels, Crowne Plaza is revolutionizing business and leisure travel with incredible momentum. These openings are a significant step toward our goal to be the first and definitive choice for upscale hotel stays around the world."

Each flagship property will feature new designs for public spaces and guestrooms that are inspired by the continued guest demand for flexible spaces. The lobby design and guestrooms include distinct areas embedded with technology, empowering both guests and locals with the ability to work efficiently and relax on their terms. Select flagship properties will feature the flexible lobby areas featuring on-demand meeting spaces, which were created as the brand found guests wanted greater flexibility when doing business or transitioning to downtime.

Libby Escolme, Vice President, Crowne Plaza, commented: "IHG continues to heavily invest in and innovate our growing Crowne Plaza portfolio. Our pipeline is stronger than ever, and our six new flagships will set the standard for the future of the brand. We can't wait to welcome business and leisure travellers around the world to experience the new face of Crowne Plaza."

EUROPE

In Europe, IHG collaborated with design studio Conran + Partners to challenge the preconceptions of a standard business hotel and to create more inspiring, practical spaces.

Crowne Plaza Paris Republique marks the first unveiling of the new fresh and bold vision for the brand in Europe. Whilst maintaining its unique nineteenth-century architectural features, the hotel will offer modern flexible spaces within its lobby. Hotel curatorial experts are assembling art from local artists to enhance the overall design approach. The stunning new design is now finalized for the first guests to enjoy while renovations continue.

Crowne Plaza Hamburg - City Alster will debut a new, flexible lobby experience in October and will be the first Crowne Plaza Flagship in Europe to offer signature guestrooms with distinct spaces for work, relaxation and sleep. The rooms will offer an improved sense of space and ergonomics with thoughtful design, as well as a better night's sleep with improved acoustics and enhanced bedding.

Crowne Plaza London - Heathrow will undergo significant renovation and will re-open as a new flagship in early 2020. The hotel will feature beautiful new design with an upscale restaurant and ample flexible meeting spaces.

AMERICAS

Launched in 2016, the Crowne Plaza Accelerate program continues to drive major enhancements to the overall guest experience in the Americas. In late May, IHG launched the next multi-year phase of the program called Accelerate Ahead. This program touches every aspect of the brand, including: sales, marketing, design, F&B and service; driving performance and improving quality and consistency. Accelerate Ahead continues to focus on driving commercial success while elevating the guest experience, with a joint commitment between IHG and hotel owners and operators.

Showcasing every element of the Accelerate program, the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia completed its transformation in April 2019 following a nine-month closure and renovation. The hotel has reopened with 495 of the signature and patented WorkLife guestrooms; three restaurants designed in collaboration with Kimpton Hotels & Resorts, another IHG brand that focuses on delivering outstanding restaurants and bars; and also features 32,000 square feet of meeting space. The Plaza Workspace flexible lobby solution is seamlessly integrated into the common areas, with various flexible work and meeting solutions including two bookable-by-the-hour Studios.

GREATER CHINA

Crowne Plaza Shenzhen WECC will be a design-forward hotel located near the Shenzhen Boa'an Int'l Airport and next to Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre, which will be the largest convention centre in the world. This hotel will also be the first Crowne Plaza in Greater China applying new modern design of guestrooms and flexible space to offer an enhanced guest experience. The property will feature 1,400 square meters of meeting space with 5 meetings rooms, including a grand ballroom that seats up to 500 guests.

Crowne Plaza Wuzhen will offer 216 square meters of flexible event space in three meeting rooms, and another 500 square meter banquet room that seats up to 260 guests. The new flagship hotel will be conveniently located near Hangzhou Int'l Airport and close to the famous water village of Wuzhen West Scenic Zone, World Internet Conference Center and will feature full-service restaurant, CAI FENG LOU, and Tong Café for all-day dining.

At the end of March 2019 there were 427 Crowne Plaza properties and nearly 120,000 rooms around the world.

About Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts

Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts is one of the fastest growing hotel brands globally. At Crowne Plaza® we're all business, mostly, combining empowered service, always-on connectivity, innovative rooms and flexible co-working spaces, to enable guests to be productive, feel energised and build meaningful relationships with their clients and colleagues, or travelling companions. Beautifully equipped rooms, signature Sleep Advantage® programme, 24-hour fitness facilities, stylish meeting & event facilities and on-site restaurants & bars. At Crowne Plaza we deliver an experience that's design-led, tech-enabled and culturally relevant to the world of modern business & leisure travel; meaning guests can recharge and be inspired in their downtime and worktime. For more information, visit www.crowneplaza.com, and connect with us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Crowne.Plaza, Twitter www.twitter.com/crowneplaza, and Instagram www.instagram.com/crowneplaza.

About IHG®

IHG ® (InterContinental Hotels Group) (LON: IHG,NYSE: IHG (ADRs)) is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,600 hotels and approximately 837,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with more than 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

In February 2019, IHG acquired Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, adding 16 hotels (1,347 rooms) to its system and 18 hotels to its development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/IHGCorporate, www.facebook.com/IHGCorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group

