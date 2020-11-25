Crowne Plaza White Plains Joins Sonesta's Growing Portfolio

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crowne Plaza White Plains Downtown has announced plans to rebrand as Sonesta White Plains Downtown following a transfer of management to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation, effective Dec. 1.

This move comes as a result of a transaction with Service Properties Trust to transfer the branding and management of 103 hotels to Sonesta from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).

Following the rebranding, guests can expect the same quality staff and standards they have come to know and trust from the Crowne Plaza, along with its stringent cleaning and safety protocols.

"As a Sonesta branded property, the hotel will continue to be a staple in our community," said Monika Henry, general manager of Crowne Plaza White Plains Downtown. "All current employees are transitioning to the Sonesta brand and will be ready to welcome our guests on Dec. 1 with the warm smiles and service we are known for. Our guests will have the opportunity to experience the 'wow' service the brand offers."

Across all U.S. Sonesta properties, Stay Safe with Sonesta promises to ensure the health and well-being of its guests and employees. Working with Ecolab Inc., a leading provider of cleaning and disinfecting solutions for the hospitality industry, Sonesta has designed the program to meet or exceed applicable CDC and/or governmental requirements and guidance related to the coronavirus pandemic.

About Sonesta White Plains Downtown

Located at 66 Hale Ave. in downtown White Plains, N.Y., the Sonesta White Plains Downtown is a prime destination for social gatherings and corporate events/conferences. The hotel boasts 17,000 square feet of flexible function space, an award-winning culinary team, expert event planners and 402 guest rooms. It recently completed a renovation of the main public spaces (lobby, restaurant/lounge area, new collaborative meeting spaces including "The Studio") and is a popular meeting place for small to large groups. For information, call (914)-682-0050 or visit www.cpwestchester.com. For our latest news, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

Sonesta is a growing hospitality company, with nearly 200 properties and five brands operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru and St. Maarten. Discover Sonesta hotels, resorts and suites in many of the most traveled U.S. destinations, including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Hilton Head, Houston and San Francisco. For more about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada.

Media Contact: Caryn McBride

Co-Communications Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Crowne Plaza White Plains Downtown