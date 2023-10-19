Crowning Achievement: Nest Collaborative Takes Center Stage as a Rising Star at the 5th Annual Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards hosted at HLTH

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Collaborative is thrilled to declare its recognition as a Rising Star at the Digital Health Awards, hosted by The Digital Health Hub Foundation, and presented at the renowned HLTH global healthcare conference in Las Vegas last week. Nest Collaborative has secured the coveted Digital Healthy in the Next-Gen Telemedicine category.

Nest Collaborative takes pride in highlighting that the award serves as a testament to their dedicated team of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) and innovative technology. Their collective efforts work harmoniously to create a positive impact on families' lives across the nation solidifying Nest Collaborative's stance that telehealth is not solely the future but also the present of healthcare delivery.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from The Digital Health Hub Foundation. This award underscores Nest Collaborative's unwavering dedication to utilizing telehealth to redefine healthcare for new families, and inspires us to continue innovating and improving healthcare services in the lactation industry," said Judith Nowlin, CEO of Nest Collaborative.

This achievement recognizes Nest Collaborative's commitment to realizing its mission of recalibrating health + care for new families via telehealth. The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards applaud the prowess of Nest Collaborative in harnessing digital innovations to enhance healthcare services and elevate patient outcomes.

"This year's competition has been an unprecedented spectacle, featuring an astounding influx of submissions from companies across the globe. We congratulate the winners on their innovations that captivated our esteemed panel of judges. The Digital Health Hub Foundation looks forward to witnessing the lasting influence our champions will exert in the years to come," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman and Founder of The Digital Health Hub Foundation.

About Nest Collaborative



Nest Collaborative is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. The company's nationwide network of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) is available to families for same-day virtual consults, meaning more parents and their health providers have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative has been recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021, 2022 and 2023, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge. The company earned first place in the 2022 Yale Innovation Summit's Tech and Digital Health Pitch Contest. For more information, visit: www.nestcollaborative.com.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation

Health Hub SF LLC, doing business as the Digital Health Hub Foundation, is a 501(c)3 non-profit, supported by the healthcare venture capital community and others, whose mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, their 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to-late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in the annual awards ceremony where they bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

