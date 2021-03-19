Crownpeak Acquires Digital Experience Platform Provider e-Spirit

DENVER, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crownpeak, the leading digital experience platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with German IT service provider adesso SE to acquire adesso subsidiary e-Spirit. Headquartered in Germany, e-Spirit enables businesses to rapidly deliver personalized, content-rich experiences across online channels.

The acquisition brings together Crownpeak's SaaS-based web content management system (CMS) and other best-of-breed offerings – which wrap digital quality, governance and privacy into experience delivery – with e-Spirit's differentiators, including content-driven commerce experiences and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalization.

The combination of Crownpeak and e-Spirit will create the most agile digital experience platform for brands, regardless of location or vertical, to easily orchestrate digital experiences that build trust and maximize customer lifetime value.

"Through our acquisition of e-Spirit, we'll enable more companies around the globe to drive meaningful, authentic customer interactions," said Ravi Kumaraswami, CEO at Crownpeak. "This also doubles Crownpeak's customer base, providing more opportunities for us to transform digital experience delivery at the 1-to-1 level and on a greater scale. With our talented and expanded team, leading technologies and growing partner channel, we look forward to helping more companies move faster and create more."

Andreas Knoor, chief product officer at e-Spirit, said: "Joining forces with Crownpeak represents an important milestone for our industry and customers alike. Our combined resources will also fuel more opportunities for research and development and further product innovation. With our powerful technologies, greater worldwide support and flexible hosting models, companies can improve the speed and results of digital experience delivery."

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak provides the leading digital experience platform. The industry's only true SaaS-based solution, Crownpeak offers best-in-breed capabilities that empower companies to create, deploy and optimize omnichannel digital experiences – faster and easier than ever, and with zero infrastructure to maintain.

Removing the barriers to managing digital experiences, Crownpeak's built-in tools address content management, experience optimization and governance, personalization, web accessibility and privacy UX. Companies can deliver high-impact, trust-building experiences at scale that are brand-consistent and compliant with global privacy laws – improving loyalty, engagement and revenue. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com.

About e-Spirit AG

e-Spirit's SaaS-based FirstSpirit Digital Experience Platform helps businesses engage customers and increase revenue with rapid execution of personalized, content-rich digital experiences anytime, anywhere. Savvy digital marketers across all industry sectors rely on the FirstSpirit platform – which includes a hybrid headless CMS, AI-driven personalization and omnichannel marketing capabilities – for individualized and synchronized content delivery across all channels to differentiate their companies and turn customers into lifelong fans in record time.

e-Spirit, founded in 1999, is part of the adesso Group and has offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Customers include international brands and corporations such as Commerzbank, BASF, Bosch, Belk, Carter's, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, GNC, Grohe, Olympus, Santander Bank, Walbusch and many others. For more information, please visit www.e-Spirit.com.

