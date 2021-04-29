Crownpeak and ilumino Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Accessibility

DENVER and CINCINNATI, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crownpeak, the leading digital experience platform, and ilumino, a digital accessibility services and consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership. Together, they enable enterprises to accelerate digital accessibility goals, and simplify the formation and execution of best-in-class digital governance programs.

The "Crownpeak + ilumino" solution combines Crownpeak's automated accessibility scanning technology with ilumino's deep subject matter expertise in online accessibility and usability. Enterprises looking to deliver consistent digital experiences across complex global infrastructures can ensure those experiences are inclusive and accessible to all users, across all digital touchpoints – including the web, mobile apps and software.

With more than 1 billion people worldwide living with some form of disability – relating, for example, to vision, hearing, mobility or cognition – it's important for organizations to deliver digital experiences that are inclusive of all users.

Oftentimes, though, when companies seek to provide digital content that's enjoyable for all users and adheres to accessibility standards and best practices – including the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) or Section 508 – they take a disjointed approach. Typically, this means using basic technology, such as browser plug-ins, to check pages for accessibility on a one-off basis – and also employing separate, third-party testers to provide a one-time report on gaps. There's little focus on remediation and optimizing accessibility over the long term.

Crownpeak + ilumino Solution

In contrast, Crownpeak and ilumino together offer a single, integrated solution that combines Crownpeak's leading Digital Quality Management (DQM) technology – providing automated and ongoing scanning and auditing against WCAG guidelines – with ilumino's expert services to advance a company's culture of accessibility. By harnessing the speed and power of advanced technology, alongside the human element of accessibility testing and consulting, Crownpeak + ilumino offers a path for enterprises to advance digital accessibility within the context of their unique business practices, existing brand guidelines and user experience.

"Making the web more accessible to all is an imperative everyone can agree on – but challenges related to cost, complexity and knowledge gaps often hold companies back," said Chris Sigala, general manager of Crownpeak's Digital Quality Management business. "Crownpeak + ilumino resolves these issues. We're encouraged by the results we've seen from the partnership in a relatively short amount of time – as large organizations are realizing immense value and impact by leveraging the strengths of both organizations in powering their digital accessibility programs."

The new Crownpeak + ilumino solution is already in use by multiple billion-dollar corporations, including a technology-enabled business services firm, a major U.S. insurance company, and a global top 10 consumer packaged goods company that operates in 190 countries and has hundreds of brands.

Key features of the combined solution include:

Accessibility and compliance dashboard – providing a "single-source of truth" for automated and manual accessibility monitoring

– providing a "single-source of truth" for automated and manual accessibility monitoring Automated site scanning (enriched by manual testing) – using enterprise-grade, multi-site scanning technology

– using enterprise-grade, multi-site scanning technology Manual testing and consulting – performed by certified accessibility experts

– performed by certified accessibility experts In-house or guided remediation – tailored to each organization's unique design and development workflows

– tailored to each organization's unique design and development workflows Ongoing support – ensuring sustained compliance through a proactive approach

– ensuring sustained compliance through a proactive approach Accessibility pattern library – simplifying the remediation process and establishing long-term organizational assets

– simplifying the remediation process and establishing long-term organizational assets Litigation support – with expert review and consulting on any accessibility-related legal actions received

– with expert review and consulting on any accessibility-related legal actions received Accessibility statement – drafted to demonstrate an organization's commitment to digital inclusion

– drafted to demonstrate an organization's commitment to digital inclusion Enterprise strategy – assisting with a prioritized roadmap and risk management

"All too often, when it comes to accessibility testing, companies receive 'one-and-done' reports on violations – with no real consideration of the company's technical resources or its ability to actually act on the findings," said Mark Reardon, CEO at ilumino. "So benefits achieved are often just temporary. Crownpeak + ilumino offers a better solution and, importantly, a path toward continual compliance. Our partnership combines the scalability of Crownpeak's software platform with our expert manual consulting services. Together, we offer organizations a global solution for their digital monitoring and compliance needs – all within the unique confines of their established branding and marketing, and all aimed at providing more inclusive digital experiences."

Crownpeak + ilumino Digital Accessibility Webinar

Crownpeak and ilumino will further discuss their partnership during a webinar on May 19, at 11 a.m. ET. Titled "Getting Started on Your Digital Accessibility Journey," the webinar will provide practical, actionable steps for creating and executing an effective digital accessibility program.

Kathryn Putt, Crownpeak's director of solutions engineering, and Jenna Reardon, ilumino's co-founder and vice president of customer success, will also share tips and success stories from customers who've implemented Crownpeak + ilumino. To register for the free event, please visit http://bit.ly/crownpeak-ilumino.

About ilumino

POWERING DIGITAL INCLUSION. ilumino is a digital accessibility company driven by a passion to help create a more inclusive online world through compliant technology that everyone can enjoy. A user-focused approach makes the accessibility of websites, software or mobile applications, documents, and digital platforms straightforward, scalable, and complementary of established branding.

Custom solutions and expert services render lasting results by focusing on usability as well as compliance. For more information, please visit www.ilumino.co.

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak provides the leading digital experience platform. The industry's only true SaaS-based solution, Crownpeak offers best-in-breed capabilities that empower companies to create, deploy and optimize omnichannel digital experiences – faster and easier than ever, and with zero infrastructure to maintain.

Crownpeak also provides built-in solutions for digital governance and digital quality management. Relied on by the world's top brands, these solutions make it easy for organizations to address WCAG and ADA accessibility compliance across their digital properties – while improving SEO, reducing bounce rates, increasing brand equity and enhancing user experiences. With Crownpeak, companies can deliver high-impact, trust-building, accessible experiences at scale – improving engagement, loyalty and revenue. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com.

