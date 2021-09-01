Crownpeak and Webscale Sign Strategic Partnership

DENVER and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crownpeak , the leading digital experience platform, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Webscale , the cloud platform for modern commerce. The partnership will see Webscale become the preferred cloud delivery engine for Crownpeak's roster of global brands.

"We've been deeply impressed with the work Webscale has done to deliver security, predictive scalability and performance to their customers around the world, while providing real-time visibility into traffic," said Al Mays, chief product and technology officer, Crownpeak. "This engagement with Webscale is going to bring enormous value to both current and future Crownpeak clients."

Mike Guglielmi, vice president, sales and business development, Webscale, said: "The Crownpeak platform gives its customers a real edge in the efficient management of their digital user experience, at a time when UX is becoming a powerful differentiator across many industries. Crownpeak's strategy of focusing on speed, simplicity, security and scalability aligns perfectly with our own, and we are excited to get to work, bringing our world-class cloud delivery platform to Crownpeak's customers."

Joint Crownpeak and Webscale customers will benefit from a fully managed cloud delivery platform, offering predictive auto-scaling and disaster recovery for highly available infrastructure, flexible cloud deployment options in any public cloud provider around the globe, and comprehensive 360-degree security for protection against the latest cyber threats. In addition, all customers will have access to Webscale's award-winning 24x7 team of DevSecOps cloud-certified experts, as well as the Webscale Customer Portal, which offers unmatched visibility and insight into traffic, events, security policies, user experience and more.

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak provides the leading digital experience platform. The industry's only true SaaS-based solution, Crownpeak offers best-in-breed capabilities that empower companies to create, deploy and optimize omnichannel digital experiences – faster and easier than ever, and with zero infrastructure to maintain.

Removing the barriers to managing digital experiences, Crownpeak's built-in tools address content management, experience optimization and governance, personalization, web accessibility and privacy UX. Companies can deliver high-impact, trust-building experiences at scale that are brand-consistent and compliant with global privacy laws – improving loyalty, engagement and revenue. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com .

About Webscale

Webscale is the world's only cloud platform for the successful delivery of modern commerce applications. Offering enterprise-grade security, predictive scalability and blazing-fast performance, the Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the technology needs of growing brands. The platform supports omni-channel use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, including headless, progressive web applications, self-hosted and fully hosted commerce clouds. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

