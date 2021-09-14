Crownpeak Launches Experience Optimization Engine, Powered by Dynamic Yield

DENVER and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crownpeak, the leading digital experience platform, today announced the launch of the Crownpeak Experience Optimization Engine, powered by Dynamic Yield. With this solution, companies can create, optimize and deliver individualized digital experiences across channels, at scale – increasing revenue, loyalty and engagement. The solution comes as part of a strategic partnership, aimed at helping more companies harness the power of personalization, between Crownpeak and Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform.

In today's digital world, tailoring online content, recommendations and experiences to each buyer turns prospects into customers, and buyers into repeat buyers. For B2B and B2C marketers alike, personalization is an important and strategic part of their toolkit. In fact, according to Gartner®, "32% of digital marketing leaders say that 'creating and delivering personalized experiences for customers' is among their top three digital marketing objectives for 2021."1

"Buyers today are more empowered, independent and online – often preferring to navigate their journeys themselves, rather than engage with sales upfront," said Lacey Ford, CMO, Crownpeak. "That's why it's incredibly important to provide tailored, relevant and easy-to-navigate digital experiences that draw prospects to you and keep them engaged. Our experience optimization engine and partnership with Dynamic Yield enable companies to make the most of their content – using personalization and A/B testing to create cohesive buyer journeys and impactful customer experiences that ultimately increase sales."

Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner "Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines" four times in a row,2 Dynamic Yield algorithmically matches content, products and offers to each individual based on their online activities, historical behavior and more. And its advanced AdaptML system uses a self-training deep learning model to predict and recommend products that are most likely to drive engagement and purchases.

The Crownpeak Experience Optimization Engine integrates Dynamic Yield's technology into Crownpeak's digital experience platform (DXP) and hybrid headless CMS. Companies can build, test and deploy experiences that are maximally relevant and useful across the customer journey – taking advantage of capabilities including:

AI-powered content recommendations that evolve as individuals' preferences do, for real-time, one-to-one relevance.

that evolve as individuals' preferences do, for real-time, one-to-one relevance. Advanced segmentation and analytics , for the identification of, and personalization to, key audience segments.

, for the identification of, and personalization to, key audience segments. Personalization everywhere , such as the layout, menu bars, display ads, pop-ups, calls-to-action (CTAs), text and more.

, such as the layout, menu bars, display ads, pop-ups, calls-to-action (CTAs), text and more. Cohesive cross-channel experiences , enabling customers to pick up where they left off, whether on desktop, mobile or email.

, enabling customers to pick up where they left off, whether on desktop, mobile or email. Unified profiles , based on a single view of each customer or prospect, for personalization using the most up-to-date data.

, based on a single view of each customer or prospect, for personalization using the most up-to-date data. Automated testing and optimization to improve workflows, maximize content performance and achieve incrementality.

to improve workflows, maximize content performance and achieve incrementality. Cross-functional application that's easy for both non-technical marketers and developers to use.

"The combination of Dynamic Yield and Crownpeak is incredibly powerful for organizations," said Anoop Vasisht, VP of Partnerships at Dynamic Yield. "Dynamic Yield determines the optimal content or offer to show each individual or microsegment, and Crownpeak orchestrates the experience delivery to any device, across any digital channel. All this happens in real time – maximizing the impact and likelihood of conversion."

Crownpeak and Dynamic Yield will hold a webinar on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. ET, to provide more information on their complementary technologies, the power of personalization and how to use the Crownpeak Experience Optimization Engine.

To register for the free event, titled "Where Content and Personalization Meet in the World of DXPs," please visit https://www.crownpeak.com/resources/webcasts/where-content-and-personalization-meet-in-the-world-of-dxps.

