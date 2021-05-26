Crownpeak Named a 'Top Rated Accessibility Testing Tool' by TrustRadius

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crownpeak, the leading digital experience platform, today announced it has been named a Top Rated Accessibility Testing Tool on TrustRadius, the most trusted review site for business technology.

Every year, TrustRadius issues the Top Rated Awards to honor technology products in the highest tier of their categories. The awards are an unbiased reflection of customer sentiment, based entirely on independently provided reviews from verified end-users.

In describing the accessibility testing tools category, TrustRadius notes: "Business websites often have certain barriers in place that, unwittingly, make it difficult for certain users to read, comprehend, navigate or complete tasks. … Website accessibility testing tools help organizations ensure their website is accessible and navigable for all users. This is especially critical for users with auditory, visual, physical, speech-related, or cognitive and neurological disabilities."

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards recognized Crownpeak Digital Quality Management (Crownpeak DQM), which helps companies simplify digital accessibility – while also improving SEO, providing quality assurance and enhancing user experiences.

With Crownpeak DQM's automated accessibility scanning and monitoring platform – plus artificial intelligence-based, on-page automatic remediation – even the most complex organizations can create inclusive digital experiences, and comply with accessibility standards and guidelines. Customers can also supplement Crownpeak's automated accessibility scanning with manual testing and consulting.

TrustRadius reviews note:

"We are using Crownpeak DQM for accessibility compliance. It's across our entire organization. It addresses issues on site, mobile and app, and helps grow our audience and reach users who would not otherwise be able to enjoy our content."

"DQM does a great job at identifying code that doesn't meet WCAG [Web Content Accessibility Guidelines]."

"DQM has nice reporting tools, and it is easy to deliver the results to non-IT employees."

"Crownpeak DQM is the best all-in-one automated accessibility and digital governance tool in the market. … By leveraging DQM's analytical and benchmarking data, we are able to inform and create efficiencies within our manual digital accessibility process."

"Crownpeak DQM support was fantastic!"

Chris Sigala, general manager of Crownpeak's Digital Quality Management business, said: "Making the web more accessible is an important – and achievable – initiative. We're committed to helping companies get there, so they can better serve their audiences. This award from TrustRadius is particularly meaningful because it speaks to the successes our clients have achieved, and represents their feedback and experiences."

This marks the third award that Crownpeak has received from TrustRadius this year. In March, the company was honored as a Top Rated Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and Content Management System (CMS) in the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards.

"Every month, more than 500,000 B2B technology buyers use the hundreds of thousands of reviews on TrustRadius to aid in their purchase decisions," said Megan Headley, VP of research, TrustRadius. "The Top Rated Awards help buyers zero in on the companies that are driving the highest levels of customer satisfaction in their markets. We congratulate Crownpeak on the multiple Top Rated Awards it's earned this year – most recently, in the category of accessibility testing tools."

For examples of how companies today are using Crownpeak to accelerate their digital accessibility goals, please visit www.crownpeak.com/resources/case-studies.

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak provides the leading digital experience platform. The industry's only true SaaS-based solution, Crownpeak offers best-in-breed capabilities that empower companies to create, deploy and optimize omnichannel digital experiences – faster and easier than ever, and with zero infrastructure to maintain.

Crownpeak also provides built-in solutions for digital governance and digital quality management. Relied on by the world's top brands, these solutions make it easy for organizations to address WCAG and ADA accessibility compliance across their digital properties – while improving SEO, reducing bounce rates, increasing brand equity, and enhancing user experiences. With Crownpeak, companies can deliver high-impact, trust-building, accessible experiences at scale – improving engagement, loyalty and revenue. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com.

