CrownPoint Partners Facilitates Two Wendy's Transactions in Less than 90 Days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrownPoint Partners is pleased to announce the successful closing of two separately owned Wendy's properties in Jacksonville, Florida, totaling $4 million in transaction volume. The two properties closed within 90 days of one another, with CrownPoint Partners representing both sides of each transaction.

Wendy's - Jacksonville, FL

The first transaction involved the $2.2 million sale of a Wendy's, which closed late Spring. The off-market transaction was sourced by CrownPoint Partners, which represented both the private investor Seller based in Virginia and the Florida-based developer Buyer. Both parties are repeat CrownPoint clients.

The property is secured by an absolute net lease with approximately 12 years remaining and is operated by Meritage Hospitality Group. The property is strategically positioned as an outparcel to Oakleaf Town Center, anchored by Target and The Home Depot.

"This transaction is a great example of the value we can create by leveraging relationships on both sides of a deal," said Shannon Bona, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of CrownPoint Partners. "Because both the Buyer and Seller were repeat clients, we understood their respective objectives and were able to bring together the right parties for an off-market transaction that made sense for everyone involved."

The second transaction involved the $1.8 million sale of a vacant Wendy's, formerly occupied by the same operator Meritage Hospitality group. CrownPoint Partners represented both the Buyer and Seller, with the Buyer being a repeat CrownPoint client.

"Executing two Wendy's transactions in the same market within a 90 day period speaks to the depth of our relationships and our ability to work across different investment profiles," Bona continued.

Together, the two transactions represent $4 million in investment sales and demonstrate CrownPoint Partners' ability to navigate complex transactions, both occupied and vacant in top tier markets in the nation. The closings also reflect the brokerage's continued work with repeat clients on both the acquisition and disposition sides of commercial real estate transactions.

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in Commercial Real Estate and Sale-Leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Net Lease Investments and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: www.crownpoint.co.

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SOURCE CrownPoint Partners