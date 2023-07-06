CROWN'S SUSTAINABLE BEVERAGE CANS HELP CONVEY HEALTH AND FRESHNESS FOR NEW MINERAL WATER LINE FROM SOCORRO BEBIDAS

News provided by

Crown Holdings, Inc.

06 Jul, 2023, 14:08 ET

Brazilian beverage brand chooses aluminum cans for its health-conscious hydration alternative

TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian beverage producer Socorro Bebidas (Socorro) has expanded its partnership with Crown Embalagens Metálicas da Amazônia S.A., a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com), to launch Acquíssima Sabor flavored mineral water in 350ml (12oz) CrownSleek cans. The premium zero-calorie drink features natural aromas, offering a health-conscious alternative for consumers to stay hydrated and incorporate key nutrients into their daily diets. The line made its debut with two flavors, Lychee and Green Apple, and is currently available in Acquíssima stores, restaurants and supermarkets in Brazil. Socorro also previously utilized CrownSleek cans to package its Acquíssima mineral water brand, its first entry into the water market.

Total canned water volume in Brazil has increased by nearly 7x between 2021 and 2022, demonstrating a growing trend in the region for water packaged in aluminum and a continued shift away from tap and bulk water. When considering the package format for the brand, Socorro knew it needed to help convey the refreshing and health-conscious nature of the beverage, while also delivering on sustainability. The inherent properties of metal packaging, including providing a powerful barrier against light and oxygen, helps maintain the product's freshness. Aluminum beverage cans are also infinitely recyclable and are the most recycled beverage package in the world. These characteristics resonate with Brazilian consumers, who have recently helped drive the country's recycling rate for aluminum beverage cans to an astounding 100%.

"We are proud to continue our work with Crown as we launch the newest addition to the Acquíssima portfolio," said Maurício Cruz, Commercial Director of Socorro. "We created the Acquíssima Sabor line to give Brazilian consumers a healthy, delicious beverage alternative. It demanded packaging that would help convey the uniqueness of the brand, its refreshing appeal and our commitment to sustainability. Ultimately, the beverage can was the perfect choice." 

"Crown is thrilled to support Socorro's rapidly expanding portfolio of products in beverage cans," said Altair Frulane, Commercial Director of Crown. "Beverage cans meet consumer needs in ways that no other packaging format can. For example, metal packaging is lightweight and convenient to carry, serve from and enjoy. It is durable, protecting the product within and maintaining its freshness. In addition, and critical to modern consumers, is the fact that cans are extremely sustainable and represent packaging they can feel good about."

Learn more about Crown's beverage can offerings and capabilities, as well as the Company's sustainability efforts at crowncork.com.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For editorial inquiries: Madeline McCarthy, Account Executive, FINN Partners; Tel: (212) 302-5989; Email: [email protected].

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

CROWN HOLDINGS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

CROWN'S NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT UNDERSCORES CONTINUED PROGRESS TOWARD ACHIEVING TWENTYBY30™ GOALS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.