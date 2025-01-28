CROX INVESTOR NOTICE: Crocs, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) common stock between November 3, 2022 and October 28, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until March 24, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Crocs class action lawsuit. Captioned Carretta v. Crocs, Inc., No. 25-cv-00096 (D. Del.), the Crocs class action lawsuit charges Crocs as well as certain of Crocs' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Crocs class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-crocs-inc-class-action-lawsuit-crox.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Crocs is a casual lifestyle footwear brand. In February 2022, Crocs completed its acquisition of HEYDUDE, a footwear brand focusing on casual, comfortable, and lightweight footwear, according to the complaint. The Crocs lawsuit alleges that Crocs' CEO, defendant Andrew Rees, assured investors that Crocs would not "play the game of forcing inventory into [wholesalers] and getting them overstocked."

However, the Crocs class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the nature and sustainability of HEYDUDE's revenue growth by concealing that 2022 revenue growth was driven, in large part, by Crocs' efforts to stock third-party wholesalers and retailers following the February 2022 acquisition of HEYDUDE; and (ii) that as Crocs' retail partners began to destock this excess inventory, waning product demand further negatively impacted Crocs' financial results.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Crocs common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Crocs class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Crocs class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Crocs class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Crocs class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP