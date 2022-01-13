Crozdesk Recognized Creatio as One of the Top 3 Business Process Management Solutions of 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has ranked 3rd in the Top 20 Software Products Of 2021 — Business Process Management by Crozdesk. According to the organizer, the winners are "determined by the unbiased, category-specific Crozscore ranking methodology."

Crozdesk is a service that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning ranking algorithms to rate platforms. The award recognizes the most significant companies in the market landscape, featuring those in the respective Crozdesk Market Radar™. Creatio's offering has been recognized as a Champion in the Crozdesk Business Process Management (BPM) Market Radar™. The software in the Champion segment offers well-rounded, strong and popular solutions with substantial market share. The Business Process Management (BPM) Software award lists the user satisfaction scores of each product, the market presence scores of each vendor, and the buzz score.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Millions of workflows are launched on its platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for their clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports, and is highly rated by users alike.

