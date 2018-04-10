CRP USA Helped Victory Motorsports Team Break Land Speed Record

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663587/NACA_duct_in_Windform_SP_composite_material.jpg )



Burton Brown from Victory Motorsports, a racing team located in Northeast Wisconsin, broke a long-standing record at Bonneville run, a unique racing venue on the vast expanse of salt east of the town of Wendover, Utah, driving the Victory Motorsports' streamliner with the Windform SP NACA duct on it.

Few days before they left for Bonneville, Burton and the team were struggling with the duct: the nearly 28 inches long intake duct had a complex shape, and there was no time to attempt a traditional mold. Burton asked if Stewart Davis from CRP USA could help them with that challenge.

Being familiar with motorsport racing NACA ducts, the CRP USA team knew the work involved to make the surfaces smooth, required for optimum flow. Stewart Davis reviewed the part and accepted to build it using Laser Sintering technology and Windform SP composite material.

CRP USA manufactured the part in a couple of days. Burton Brown stated, "CRP USA produced an absolutely perfect piece. It gave us no issues withstanding the speed and the rough track and vibrations. It is a very light, strong material that can also take the extreme heat generated in the very tightly-fitted engine cover and body. A few years ago, I wouldn't have dreamed of having something like this on the Streamliner."

