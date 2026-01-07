CRS, a Reverence Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Sale to Ridgemont Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRS (the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled provider of professionalized temporary housing and managed repair solutions, today announced that its majority owner, Reverence Capital Partners ("Reverence Capital"), has completed the sale of CRS to Ridgemont Equity Partners.

Reverence Capital invested in CRS in December 2021. Over its four-year ownership period, Reverence Capital worked closely with the CRS management team to expand the Company's client base, make transformative IT investments, and execute a strategic acquisition with the purchase of Assured Relocation, adding key clients and capabilities to CRS. Under Reverence Capital's ownership, CRS also successfully launched its Managed Repair Program in 2024, a new business line that facilitates home repair and restoration services for insurance carriers and their policyholders.

"Under Reverence Capital's ownership, CRS more than doubled its adjusted EBITDA and is now exceptionally well positioned for sustained long-term growth. We have enjoyed a strong working relationship with Reverence Capital, who have been an exceptional partner, and whose engagement and support played a key role in achieving these results," said Christopher Hunter, CEO of CRS.

"We would like to thank Chris and the CRS team for their dedication and hard work over the past four years," said Alex Chulack, Co-Founder and Partner of Reverence Capital Partners. "We are excited for the team as they begin their partnership with Ridgemont Equity Partners and wish them continued success."

Piper Sandler & Co. and Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as financial advisors to CRS and Reverence, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Dorsey & Whitney LLP serving as legal counsel.

About CRS

Founded over 35 years ago, CRS is a leading tech-enabled outsourced services platform providing end-to-end temporary housing and managed repair solutions for policyholders on behalf of insurance carriers. The Company assists policyholders in times of crisis, ensuring they have high-quality shelter immediately after being displaced from their residence. CRS sources a wide variety of hotel and housing accommodations as well as furniture and housewares to meet the unique needs of each policyholder. Through its managed repair solution, CRS offers a national network of high-quality vendors to quickly and cost-effectively repair damage to a policyholder's home. With the Company's nationwide coverage, 24/7 availability, quick turnaround, and personalized customer service, it has grown into a trusted partner for over 100 national and regional insurance companies across the U.S. www.crsth.com

About Reverence Capital Partners

Reverence Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on three complementary strategies: (i) Financial Services-Focused Private Equity, (ii) Structured Credit, and (iii) Real Estate Solutions. Today, Reverence manages in excess of $14 billion in AUM. Reverence focuses on thematic investing in leading global Financial Services businesses. The firm was founded in 2013 by Milton Berlinski, Peter Aberg and Alex Chulack, after distinguished careers advising and investing in a broad array of Financial Services businesses. The Partners bring, on average, over 38 years of advisory and investing experience across a wide range of Financial Services sectors. https://www.reverencecapital.com/

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business services, industrials, and healthcare sectors for three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have demonstrated an industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. https://www.ridgemontep.com/

