CRST Expedited Solutions Announces Significant Driver Pay Increase

Over $1.2 million in bonuses were paid in CRST's final quarter of 2020 and on January 1, 2021 CRST Expedited Solutions has increased its overall pay package. This change has expanded OTR team driver earning potential by $0.10 more per mile, with the top earnings at $0.68 CPM as a driver mentor. This pay increase recognizes the dedication to excellence and safety first mentality displayed by CRST's drivers.

In addition to these changes for drivers in the over the road division, CRST Expedited Solutions is offering many of their driving partners the option to choose increased home time packages. With this new opportunity, drivers can now run great miles and get home weekly.

"Our drivers are the backbone of our success—they are fundamental to all that we are, and through better pay, home time, and career path opportunities, drivers will be the core of our success as we strive to always do what's best for our team and our customers," said CRST's President & CEO Hugh Ekberg.

CRST is continuously striving to provide great driving career opportunities. This dedication is reflected in their philosophy of offering a wide range of career paths for the entire CRST family. From flatbed to health sciences, OTR to dedicated and local; CRST is a leader with more dedicated lanes, career growth potential, and higher-paying jobs than most competitors in the industry. CRST continues to expand each month, and increasing driver pay is one of the many ways they are giving back to their colleagues.

About CRST The Transportation Solutions, Inc.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa–based CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc. is one of the largest privately held transportation companies in the United States. CRST provides a broad array of transportation solutions, including team expedited, flatbed, dedicated services, truckload capacity solutions, transportation management, high-value product white-glove services and big and bulky home delivery and installation. For more information, visit www.crst.com or call (800) 736-CRST (2778).

