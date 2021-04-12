CRST Implements Record Breaking Team Driver Pay Program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc. has announced the largest increase to its team driver pay package in company history. Aimed at achieving industry-leading pay, this change will increase CRST's team over the road driver base earnings by over 30%.

Effective May 2nd, 2021, this pay increase will focus on ensuring that every over the road driver in the team fleet has a strong compensation package that grows quickly to match their experience and expertise. Experienced drivers can expect to earn $.60 CPM or more, and can quickly grow these earnings to $.85 CPM. In addition, new CDL holders will earn four increases within their first year, aggressively growing their base earnings by over 60% during this time, with eligibility to more than double their earnings after the first year.

"Our success starts with our drivers—they are fundamental to everything we do, and we are proud that our new pay package vaults CRST into the top tier of companies across the industry. Our drivers make us a leader in transportation and logistics, and they should get paid what they deserve," said CRST's President & CEO Hugh Ekberg.

In addition to this significant driver pay increase, the CRST team over the road division continues to make program changes to increase driver career satisfaction. In 2020, they announced weekly home time opportunities, which are now available in 25 major markets across the US. The Health Sciences over the road fleet, known for their special handling of life saving medicines and the COVID vaccine, recently announced a pay increase that brings earning potential beyond $.80 CPM.

Across all divisions, CRST is offering many of their driving partners the option to choose increased home time packages, dedicated routes, and career opportunities as independent contractors. Professional drivers, at any stage of their career, can find the driving position and the support they deserve, for a long-term career at CRST.

