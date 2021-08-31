CRST Selects Maven as All-In-One Driver & Fleet Management Platform and Telematics Partner

CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc. is one of the nation's largest privately held transportation companies. CRST will use Maven's all-in-one telematics, ELD, fleet management, and driver workflow solution across Maven's cloud-based platform to boost productivity and driver satisfaction, as well as increase fleet efficiency.

Over the past two years, CRST has evaluated multiple leading telematics vendors. Maven was selected as CRST's technology partner to develop world-class enterprise solutions that improve operations and enhance the driver experience. By 2022, CRST will deploy Maven's platform on up to 5,000 trucks.

"As one of the most highly regarded and largest carriers in the country, CRST requires a robust, reliable platform built to accommodate some of the most demanding transportation use cases," said Avi Geller , CEO of Maven . "At Maven, we're able to provide CRST with flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions that optimize driver workflow, fleet management, and dispatching. This allows them to meet high-volume demand and maximize company profitability. We built our platform to empower fleets with intuitive driver experiences and essential telematics solutions. CRST and other forward-looking enterprise fleets rely on Maven's software to help them flourish and meet their unique needs."

Maven's easy-to-use ELD and workflow experience will help CRST achieve its workforce goals. CRST has increased its focus on driver recruitment and retention and providing positive career experiences with upward mobility for drivers. Part of this focus includes the decision to equip drivers with Maven's mobile app to reduce daily challenges. Through an enhanced user experience, the app will automate rote work and increase the likelihood of success both on and off the road. Fleet personnel will also benefit from Maven's comprehensive fleet management portal and trip viewer platform designed to optimize operations, increase driver safety, and reduce costs.

"At CRST, we're committed to improving the driver experience. As part of that commitment, we are working to deliver in-cab technology solutions that provide enhanced visibility and communications, a simplified dispatch process, and many other data-driven features that ensure our drivers have what they need to be successful and manage their life on the road," said Jerry Kilgore, CIO at CRST. "We know that making our drivers successful will ultimately deliver a better experience for our customers, so we are excited to be partnering with Maven to deploy state-of-the-art mobile and cloud-based software solutions to our fleet."

Maven is a Certified Integration Partner with McLeod Software. The integration provides CRST and other McLeod LoadMaster® customers with the ability to view TMS data in the Maven Workflow platform. In addition to an open API Suite for easy TMS and third-party vendor integration, the Maven platform offers features and capabilities that include compliance (ELD/HOS) monitoring, configurable driver workflows, document imaging, real-time vehicle and driver tracking/ETAs, driver relays, safety and critical events monitoring, individual and group messaging, and more.

This follows Maven's announcement of its new CPO, Bob Cunningham . To learn more about Maven, please visit www.mavenmachines.com .

About Maven:

Maven is reinventing transportation management. With Maven's powerful, easy-to-use software platform, trucking and transportation fleets leverage mobile cloud and industrial IoT technologies to optimize efficiency, safety, and profitability. Maven utilizes machine learning and data analytics for real-time, automated dispatch, planning, route optimization, workflow, and fleet management solutions. Maven's exponential growth is largely driven by close industry partnerships, empowering fleets to produce measurable results with innovative technological solutions. For more information, please visit mavenmachines.com.

About CRST:

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc. is one of the largest privately held transportation companies in the United States. CRST provides a broad array of transportation solutions, including team expedited, flatbed, dedicated services, truckload capacity solutions, transportation management, high-value product white-glove services and big and bulky home delivery and installation. For more information, visit www.crst.com or call (800) 736-CRST (2778).

