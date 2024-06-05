Crstl and Cin7 Partner to Revolutionize Inventory Fulfillment for CPG Brands

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crstl, the modern B2B global commerce network, and Cin7, provider of Connected Inventory Performance through cloud-based inventory management software, today announced a much awaited partnership in the industry, designed to supercharge seamless inventory fulfillment. This pivotal launch will empower mission-critical connectivity between brands, logistics providers, and retailers, driving revenue growth and retailer compliance for brands, logistics providers, and commerce enablement platforms.

Cin7 proudly partners with Crstl, in recognition of Crstl's extensive B2B connectivity network for brands and retailers. Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle.

With this collaboration, modern brands and logistics providers can seamlessly manage and fulfill their high-volume orders by integrating Crstl with Cin7 Core and Cin7 Omni. The unification of Cin7's comprehensive inventory management solutions with Crstl's EDI communication and compliance layer is set to drive significant operational efficiencies and streamline data flows.

"Crstl's powerful yet simplified automation capabilities, in conjunction with Cin7, can save brands tens of hours a week on manual data entry and reduce errors and penalties associated with manual processes. By automatically generating compliant fulfillment data, compliant invoices, and more, Crstl eliminates the common bottlenecks associated with EDI and systems integrations. This results in smoother operations, enhanced productivity, and accelerated revenue growth for modern brands," said Dipti Desai, CEO of Crstl.

Furthermore, Crstl's fully managed onboarding and tech-enabled support services enable brands and logistics providers to effortlessly comply with their trading partners' unique requirements. This ensures that all EDI communications, transactions, and retailer-specific detailed requirements are handled with precision and reliability, allowing brands to focus on their core business activities without worrying about integration challenges.

"In line with our Intelligent Commerce vision, by partnering with Crstl, we are excited to offer our customers an advanced ability to manage their inventory and fulfillment processes in a more efficient, scalable, and reliable manner," said Arun Kumar, Global Director, Technology & Strategic Partnerships at Cin7. "The synergy between Cin7's connected inventory performance capabilities and Crstl's robust EDI product and platform will provide our users with a seamless, integrated experience that drives growth and operational excellence."

This strategic partnership underscores both Crstl's and Cin7's commitment to empowering brands and logistics providers with the tools they need to succeed in a fast-paced, ever-evolving market. By combining their strengths, Crstl and Cin7 are poised to set a new standard for inventory fulfillment and management in the B2B commerce space globally.

About Crstl

Crstl is a cutting-edge SaaS application and platform designed to eliminate EDI workflow bottlenecks for modern brands, logistics providers, and retailers. Crstl seamlessly connects brands to an extensive network of retailers, distributors, ERPs, WMSs, and more, – enabling them to grow their business with ease, reliability, and automation. By eliminating manual data entry and reducing errors, Crstl enhances operational efficiency and drives revenue growth. Its fully-managed, technology-driven onboarding and support ensure effortless compliance with trading partners' requirements. Crstl already serves brands in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., and more. For more information, visit www.crstl.so

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Connected Inventory Performance is integration-first and ecosystem-ready – Cin7's products (Core and Omni) natively integrate with 700+ tools and applications. You can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale your inventory operation from one place – to spend less time managing and more time growing the business – by selling in new channels and markets with minimal complexity. Connected Inventory Performance is the only inventory management solution that delivers Return on Inventory Management – quantifiable outcomes that truly drive your business. cin7.com

