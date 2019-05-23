CRU: A Continent with Growth Potential: Africa

Ambitious infrastructure projects fuel the local economy which, in turn, seeks foreign know-how for implementing these measures.

International manufacturers of machinery and equipment for the wire and cable industries and the producers of tube making and finishing machines are therefore highly sought-after partners for industry. Wires, cables and tubes are required in mining and the energy sector and in infrastructure.

Reason enough for Messe Düsseldorf, the organiser of the world's biggest trade fair for wire, cable and tube – wire and Tube – to take part as a sponsor in the Africa Wire, Cable & Tube Conference held for the first time by the British organiser CRU in cooperation with AHK, the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce for Southern Africa, in Johannesburg/South Africa from 11 to 13 November 2019.

The high-calibre conference aims to bring together local suppliers and international experts to discuss future joint investment and ventures.

The current investment climate as well as the political framework and economic conditions will be illustrated and discussed by local and international experts and serve as a decision-making tool for potential foreign investors interested in Africa's industries.

The principal organiser CRU looks back on 50 years of experience and leverages a growing international network for organising and holding conferences in the segments metal, mining, fertilizers and other sectors of industry.

Messe Düsseldorf boasts 70 years of experience acquired in the organisation and running of B2B and B2C fairs. For 60 years it has also organised trade fairs and events around the globe.

The inaugural Africa Wire, Cable & Tube Conference will be held on 11-13 November 2019 at the Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Please visit www.africawirecabletubeconference.com for more details about the inaugural event and to book your place.

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

In 2019, CRU celebrates 50 years in business. Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About Messe Düsseldorf and wire and Tube

With more than 70 years of experience in making fairs in Düsseldorf and around the world, Messe Düsseldorf is the ideal partner and lead sponsor of the first Africa Wire, Cable & Tube Conference in November 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

An increasing team in Düsseldorf and abroad is responsible for more than 30 fairs within the growing Portfolio Metals and Flow Technologies with fairs like wire, Tube, VALVE WORLD EXPO, GIFA, METEC, THERMPROCESS and NEWCAST and their worldwide satellites.

The international fairs wire and Tube have been held jointly at Düsseldorf Fairgrounds for over 30 years now. As no. 1 trade fairs for their respective industries, they are not only international top players in their industries but the world`s leading exhibition platforms for industrial innovations around the globe.

Eleven international satellites have already been established throughout the world for the wire and tube sectors of industry. These include – alongside the leading trade fairs wire and Tube Düsseldorf – the satellites wire China and Tube China in Shanghai, wire and Tube India in Mumbai, wire and Tube Russia in Moscow, wire and Tube Southeast Asia in Bangkok, wire South America and TUBOTECH in Sao Paulo as well as the Tube & Pipe Producers and Suppliers Pavilion at FABTECH in Chicago. A worldwide portfolio with further growth potential.

www.wire.de; www.Tube.de

