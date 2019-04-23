CRU brings its Wire & Cable Conference to Brussels, Leading Manufacturers and Thought-leaders from Around the World set to Share their Strategies and Market Views

The conference is well established as the premier meeting for leaders in the wire and cable industry, offering valuable peer-to-peer networking and presentations from international wire and cable manufacturers, distributors and other industry thought-leaders. The two-day conference will provide insights on emerging market opportunities and regional perspectives on changing trade dynamics. Delegates will also gain an in-depth understanding of specific power, communication, construction and automotive trends which may impact their business.

This year's conference will have a special focus on the use of wire and cable in automotive industries and will open with a keynote presentation from Markus Thoma, Managing Director of LEONI Kabel GmbH. This will be followed by a fireside chat with Michael Finch, Head of Wire and Cable, CRU.

The agenda will also feature an Optical Cable Leadership Panel that will include Dr. Bernhard Deutsch, Vice President and General Manager, Optical Cable, Corning Inc; Antoni Bosch, Vice President, Telecom Solutions, Prysmian; and Brad R Johnson, President, Superior Essex Communications.

Other highlights include Laurent Schmitt, Secretary General, ENTSO-E who will also make a keynote address on new EU legislation and achieving clean energy package targets; and Hamid R Al Zayani, MD of Midal Cables will share his insights into the Middle East wire and cable industry.

"Wire and cable companies are having to provide products and services that are increasingly high-tech in order to keep up with government targets for electric and connected vehicles, the energy transition to generate electricity from clean and renewable resources, Smart Grids, Smart Cities, 5G, IoT and Factory Automation," commented Natalie Noor-Drugan, Senior Analyst, CRU and Editor-in-Chief of Wire & Cable News.

"Companies are also increasingly having to prove that their supply chain is sustainable, that their products have a low environmental impact and comply with the latest regulations. The most successful producers are those that have value added, highly differentiated products and services. Taking a 360 approach, working within a larger ecosystem, informing policymakers, educating customers and stakeholders, as well as creating and providing innovative and useful end-to-end services in collaboration with customers and end users," added Mrs Noor-Drugan.

This year's Wire & Cable Conference in Brussels aims to find out how the cable industry is striving to achieve some of these goals within the various industry sectors they cater for.

Registered delegates will be given the opportunity to visit Aurubis' copper production facility in Olen. Starting with one of the largest copper scrap yards in Europe, the tour will cover the full process from scrap to semi-finished products.

Nicola Coslett, CEO, CRU Events added "Brussels offers an interesting meeting point for industry leaders, as the centre for European policymaking. The conference will explore the direction of the EU's key construction, power and communication projects; and how wire and cable quality controls and standards have been implemented. As with previous years, the event will offer dual streams covering both energy cable and communication cable issues, bringing together the entire wire and cable supply chain."

The CRU Wire & Cable Conference will be held on 11-12 June 2019 at Steigenberger Wiltcher's, Brussels, Belgium. For further information please visit http://bit.ly/2v9IJKF

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

In 2019, CRU celebrates 50 years in business. Over this time, we have built up a reputation for integrity, reliability, independence and authority with customers across mining, metals and fertilizers.

Since our foundation in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 250 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

CRU events are well respected for attracting the most senior level professionals and providing valuable networking opportunities throughout the year for global audiences. For more information visit www.crugroup.com/events

