CRU: EU Measures to Mitigate Section 232

The real reason for the investigation is Section 232

On 26 March 2018, the European Commission (EC) initiated a safeguard investigation on imports of basically all finished carbon and stainless steel products plus tubes but excluding semi-finished products. The investigation concerns products of all countries of origins. The investigation has to be be concluded within 9 months, but provisional measures might be adopted at short notice. The EC states that the main reason for this investigation is the increase in import levels over the past five years.

According to the notice of initiation of the investigation, the total imports of the products concerned increased from 17.8 Mt in 2013 to 29.3 Mt in 2017. This increase is said to be the result of unforeseen developments such as the global overcapacity in steel making and trade measures adopted by a series of third countries during the last years. Furthermore, the EC states that the increased import levels had a negative impact on the market shares of European producers. Moreover, the sales prices of European producers were driven down by the lower price of imported material, which has allegedly resulted in a negative or low level of profit for European producers. The notice of initiation of the investigation also explicitly mentions the recent Section 232 measures by the USA as a likely cause for additional increases in import levels as countries with overcapacity may reroute their exports to the EU.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/EU-measures-section-232

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 260 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cru-eu-measures-to-mitigate-section-232-300628324.html

SOURCE CRU