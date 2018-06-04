CRU Group Acquires Steel Market Update

The SMU Steel Summit, which takes place August 27-29 in Atlanta, is the premier steel conference in North America while the SMU Newsletter is an industry leader, providing independent and timely steel industry pricing, analysis and news for the North American market.

John Packard, President and CEO, Steel Market Update, said: 'I am delighted that SMU has found a new home with CRU and I look forward to working with the CRU team, both in Pittsburgh and in London, to develop the SMU and CRU business in North America.'

Robert Perlman, Chairman of CRU, said: 'We are delighted to be joining forces with John and his team. Our businesses have a shared commitment to independent and insightful coverage of the steel market. CRU's global position will be greatly strengthened by SMU's coverage of North America. The SMU brand will go from strength to strength under the CRU umbrella.'

Based in London and founded in 1969, CRU is the leading provider of analysis, prices, consulting and events in the metals, mining and fertilizer markets. CRU also has offices in Pittsburgh, New York, Santiago, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Mumbai, Sao Paulo and Sydney.

Founded in 2008, Steel Market Update provides and analyses real-time pricing, market trends, and relevant information related to the North American flat rolled steel market through its newsletter, website and events.

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 260 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.



