CRU: Lithium Hydroxide Prices Firm due to Coronavirus

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Ganfeng lithium has announced that it has raised its battery grade lithium hydroxide spot prices by no more than 10% on 12 February, citing increased costs of raw materials and transportation fees due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In this insight we will focus on the impacts of the Covid-19 on the global market for lithium hydroxide, a key ingredient for high-nickel lithium-ion batteries. Overall, CRU believes the impact of the virus will drive prices upwards to some extent – but assuming the virus is contained, the effect will be short-lived.

Lithium hydroxide prices firm due to Coronavirus (PRNewsfoto/CRU)

Covid-19 is creating a bottleneck in the lithium hydroxide supply chain. Overseas markets, mostly Japan and South Korea, purchased more than 80% of China's hydroxide output in 2019. Overseas consumers are finding it more challenging to source lithium hydroxide due to issues with customs clearance done because of the outbreak. Domestic users are also facing challenges too due to transportation disruptions, worse they may find it's more difficult to get the material as converters strive to keep their international customers well supplied. These effects are further compounded by the chemical's short shelf life. Lithium hydroxide is both highly hygroscopic and subject to oxidation, and therefore consumers usually do not keep large inventories of the material.

China produced around 79% of global lithium hydroxide in 2019, according to CRU's estimations. In our last insight – Coronavirus; Key implications for battery metals, published on 5 February – we identified the two main risks to supply from the outbreak, namely:

Chinese plant production could be squeezed due to delayed restarts, and

disrupted logistics and delayed return of workers could cause supply chain bottlenecks.

Read the full story:

https://www.crugroup.com/knowledge-and-insights/insights/2020/lithium-hydroxide-prices-firm-due-to-coronavirus/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

SOURCE CRU