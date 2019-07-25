CRU: The Real Cost of CO2 to European Steel

Between 2013 and 2017 the EU ETS carbon allowance price (EUA) averaged less than €6 /tCO 2 and its impact on marginal costs and steel mill operating decisions was manageable, if not negligible, particularly in the high profit environment of the last two years. However, since early-2018, the CO 2 price has risen to €26 /tCO 2 (i.e. equivalent $29 /tCO 2 ). The net impacts on the steel industry are partially offset by free allocations. However, the policy rules on this are tightening up, increasingly requiring producers to purchase permits to cover emissions from their production. (a trend outlined here).

The bottom line is the EU ETS is now having a significant impact on marginal costs in the steel industry and, therefore, available markets. Coupled with the very high pellet premium, to which the European industry is exposed to a greater degree than other regions, the high CO 2 price is now constraining the operating capacity that is accessible to European steel players. This constraint on capacity utilisation is undermining the underlying cost structure of large integrated mills and this will impact on their long-term viability. Expected higher CO 2 prices and increasingly lower free allocations will accelerate this effect.

Why the CO 2 price matters more now than ever

The chart below shows clearly why the CO 2 price matters more today than it has done over the last five years or so. This chart shows the CO 2 price in Europe since 2016 overlaid with the profitability of the European steel industry over the same time period and demonstrates a very clear transition in 2018 Q4.

SOURCE CRU