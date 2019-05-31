CRU: The Twilight of British Steel

Forced into compulsory liquidation

The UK steel industry has taken a blow this week, as the high court has placed British Steel into compulsory liquidation following a failed attempt to receive a bailout from the UK government. Around 5,000 company employees have been left with an uncertain future, and the prospects for the European steel long product markets are similarly unclear. In this Insight we will present the factors that led to this development, as well as the implications of possible outcomes.

British Steel suffers under market conditions

The long products arm of Tata Steel Europe was initially acquired by Greybull Capital in 2016 for a token £1. After an initial period of profitability the firm has plunged into lossmaking territory. Several factors have contributed to this:

Carbon costs

One factor resulting from the failure to agree on a Brexit deal has been that the EU has not allocated free CO2 emission permits to UK companies in 2019. These would become forthcoming if a deal were agreed. British Steel earlier sold its excess credits, with the intention of buying them back when necessary and at lower prices.

The company was thus left without enough credits to cover its emissions and without the capital required to purchase more, especially considering the large rise in carbon credit prices this year. The UK government recently provided a loan of £120m to cover these purchases – sending the company further into debt.

Read the full story: https://www.crugroup.com/knowledge-and-insights/insights/2019/the-twilight-of-british-steel/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

SOURCE CRU