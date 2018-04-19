CRU: UC Rusal Sanctions Fallout to Recast the Global Aluminium Market

US government sanctions have threatened the viability of the largest primary aluminium producer outside China. The Trump administration sanctions prohibit UC Rusal from selling in the US and prevent US banks from providing services to UC Rusal. As a result, major metal offtake agreements have been frozen and non US banks are distancing themselves from transactions with UC Rusal for fear of secondary sanctions. This follows the Section 232 and Section 301 investigations, which taken together confirm that the Trump administration has transformed the global aluminium market.

US sanctions transform the aluminium market

CRU has determined two possible outcomes from the UC Rusal sanctions and we attribute a 50/50 chance between these outcomes.

Resolution is reached, which side-lines Oleg Deripaska and allows for Russian primary aluminium, produced after April 6 , to be bought and sold in a sufficiently large market for UC Rusal primary aluminium production to continue uninterrupted.

which side-lines and allows for Russian primary aluminium, produced after , to be bought and sold in a sufficiently large market for UC Rusal primary aluminium production to continue uninterrupted. No resolution is reached to the UC Rusal saga, despite nationalisation of the company. Russian output is reduced as a result of lower alumina imports and a shortage of buyers. A cap on Russian demand and limited exports means metal is trapped in Russia , and as a result the LME price will soar to $3,000 /t to prompt exports from China .

Key stress points for UC Rusal:

1. Liquidity for ongoing operations

The sanctions mean that UC Rusal's market access has been massively constrained. The company has already received short-term liquidity from the Russian government and full nationalisation looks likely. Operations in Russia are the most insulated from sanctions. The Sunndsval (Kubal) smelter in Sweden may be unable to function as a UC Rusal entity if funding from the Russian state cannot be channelled to Sweden. The same is true of the alumina refineries in Ukraine, Australia and Ireland which may need to curtail output in coming weeks or. This may depend on whether nationalisation is possible by the respective governments.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/Rusal-sanctions-recast-ali-market

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 260 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cru-uc-rusal-sanctions-fallout-to-recast-the-global-aluminium-market-300632159.html

SOURCE CRU