Crucial Conversations Author Joseph Grenny Calls for Civility and Respectful Dialogue in an Era of Division

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when public discourse is increasingly defined by polarization, hostility, and silence, Crucial Learning's cofounder and bestselling author Joseph Grenny is urging a return to civility and productive dialogue.

Grenny, coauthor of Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High and cofounder of Crucial Learning, is available to media outlets looking for a credible source who can provide insight, research, and commentary on civility, dialogue and respectful disagreement.

Grenny coauthored the long-running communication bestseller Crucial Conversations more than twenty years ago. Since that time, the book that has reached more than 5 million people and has become the standard in stepping up to and succeeding in high-stakes dialogue. Grenny's message is clear: meaningful conversations aren't just important—they're essential for preserving relationships, driving results, and bridging divides.

"Rising anger and violence aren't evidence of irreconcilable differences. They are evidence that we've fallen prey to social media algorithms and to voices that thrive on division," says Grenny. "We need to confront and reshape the stories we tell and begin to believe about each other."

While many can speak to the importance of dialogue and civility, Joseph is uniquely qualified to also address the how of engaging in crucial conversations. He can provide your audience with actionable tips for succeeding in both the high-stakes and divisive conversations that are popping up more frequently, as well as the every-day banter that creates division.

He offers audiences:

Practical skills for handling divisive conversations with respect and clarity. See a recent op-ed.

Groundbreaking research on the dangers of silence and the science of dialogue. See a relevant study.

Proven insights from decades of consulting with nearly half of the Forbes Global 2000 as well as his philanthropic work with recovering addicts, reformed criminals, and the unhoused.

About Joseph Grenny: Joseph Grenny is a New York Times bestselling author of several classics, including Crucial Conversations, Crucial Accountability, and Crucial Influence. His work has shaped how millions approach communication, leadership, and performance. He is cofounder of Crucial Learning, a global leader in organizational development, and The Other Side Academy, a nonprofit that teaches life and vocational skills to individuals overcoming histories of crime, addiction, and homelessness. Full bio available here.

About Crucial Learning: Crucial Learning improves the world by helping people improve themselves. We create flexible learning experiences that teach crucial behaviors that have a disproportionate impact on outcomes and solve life's most stubborn problems. Our award-winning courses, assessments, and accompanying bestselling books include Crucial Conversations® for Mastering Dialogue, Crucial Conversations® for Accountability, Crucial Influence®, The Power of Habit™, Getting Things Done®, Crucial Teams®, and the Strength Deployment Inventory® (SDI®). CrucialLearning.com

