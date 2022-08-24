Crude Oil Desalter Market Size to Grow by USD 11.93 mn, Agar Corp. and Alfa Laval Corporate AB Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A crude oil desalter is a device that is used in petroleum refineries to remove inorganic salts, water, and sediment from the incoming petroleum crude oil feedstock before it is refined. Desalters use water wash flow, injection water, and settling velocity to remove the salts from crude oil.

The crude oil desalter market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 11.93 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Crude Oil Desalter Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Market Driver

The increase in demand for crude oil from developing countries is driving the growth of the market. In developing countries such as Mexico, India, China, Angola, South Africa, Brazil, and Indonesia, the crude oil desalter market is registering significant growth. These countries are attracting various OEMs of crude oil desalters owing to factors such as availability of land, inexpensive labor, potential oil reserves, low transportation costs, and relaxed government norms. For instance, in June 2021, XCMG Construction Machinery announced that it would partner with Dangote Industries Limited to construct the world's largest oil refinery project in Lagos, Nigeria.

Vendor Analysis

Agar Corp., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AMR Process Inc., Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Frames Group, Mackenzie Hydrocarbons Australia Pty Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Petro Techna International, Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Vienerg Resources Pvt. Ltd., VME Process Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Agar Corp. - The company offers a crude oil desalter system that helps in the removal of chlorides and other water-soluble compounds from crude oil.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers a crude oil desalter system that helps in removing salts and solids from crude oil, which is critical to refinery production efficiency.

AMR Process Inc. - The company offers crude oil desalter such as High Water AC Plus Heavy Oil Technology Desaltors, which are applied to problematic heavy and conductive oil.

Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc. - The company offers crude oil desalter such as Dual Wave Desalter and AC Type Desalter.

Croda International Plc - The company offers a crude oil desalter system under the brand, Kemelix.

Crude Oil Desalter Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Multi-stage desalter - size and forecast 2021-2026

Single-stage desalter - size and forecast 2021-2026

Crude Oil Desalter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The multi-stage desalters segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. A desalter unit reduces the dilution water required for desalting. Multi-stage desalters are suitable for heavy residuals and crudes. Such factors will drive the demand for multi-stage desalters, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for crude oil in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. China, Russia, and India are the key countries for the crude oil desalter market in APAC.

Crude Oil Desalter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 0.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agar Corp., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AMR Process Inc., Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Frames Group, Mackenzie Hydrocarbons Australia Pty Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Petro Techna International, Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Vienerg Resources Pvt. Ltd., and VME Process Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Energy Market Reports

Table of Contents

