Crude Oil Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Production Area and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The crude oil market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. In onshore exploration and production operations, the operating cost of drilling activities is relatively lower compared with offshore operations. This is because offshore operations require advanced technologies and equipment for drilling deep wells in harsh environments. Therefore, crude oil exploration and production companies are increasing their investments in onshore exploration and production projects to gain profit margins.

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Production area (onshore and offshore) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America )

BP Plc, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. among others

Advances in the drilling technology to be future trend of the market

The crude oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BP Plc- The company offers crude oil to regions such as Asia Pacific , Africa , Europe , Middle East , North America , and Central America .

The company offers crude oil to regions such as , , , , , and . Chevron Corp.- The company provides commercial support to their crude oil and natural gas production operations and to their refining and marketing network.

The company provides commercial support to their crude oil and natural gas production operations and to their refining and marketing network. Exxon Mobil Corp.- The company offers crude oil using their unique geoscience capabilities and understanding of the global hydrocarbon endowment.

Crude Oil Market Driver:

Growing investments in the upstream oil and gas sector:

The rising energy demand across the world has prompted governments to explore untapped oil and gas resources in the upstream sector, using advanced technologies. The production of oil and natural gas is declining from many conventional oilfields. To overcome this issue, oil and gas operators are increasing investments in mature oil and gas fields. The adoption of unconventional exploration and production technologies in large shale deposits has widened opportunities for upstream oil and gas companies. The growing investments in the upstream oil and gas sector will significantly influence crude oil market growth over the forecast period.

Crude Oil Market Trend:

Advances in the drilling technology:

The Technological development in the hydraulic fracturing process is aiding in the exploration and production of oil and gas from shale plays. The advances in the drilling technology and proppant placement in downhole wells increased hydrocarbon recovery from unconventional wells. Technological advances such as integration of the internet of things (IoT) for data acquisition, as well as the use of data analytics and machine learning, supports the efficiency of tools that is one of the key crude oil market trends. Real-time pressure data is crucial in crude oil production as it eliminates the over-fracturing issue. Automation of hydraulic fracturing optimizes the hydraulic fracturing method using algorithmic controls and supports enhanced well performance.

Crude Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 4.78 bn barrels Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russian Federation, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BP Plc, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Production area

Market segments

Comparison by Prodcution are

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Production area

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

ConocoPhillips Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Qatar Petroleum

Rosneft Oil Co.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

